Keep your cool with these top spots for ice cream and more

Ice cream is a life-giving, absolute necessity during the hot, humid summer months in South Carolina. It is possible that this is slightly overstated, but not by much. Serving everything from milkshakes and gelato to popsicles and shaved ice, here are places to help you get cool and keep your cool while we sweat it out over the summer.

Over the Top(pings)

Waffle Drop

Specialty: Ice cream served with bubble waffles (a mix between a waffle and a pancake)

Location: Greenville

Website: waffle-drop.com

The Crazy Mason

Specialty: Milkshakes topped with cupcakes, cheesecake, brownies – and so much more

Location: Greenville

Website: thecrazymason.com

Crème Shack

Specialty: Made-to-order rolled ice cream with “mix-ins” and toppings galore

Location: Greenville

Website: cremeshack.com

Sweet Shops

Clare’s Creamery

Specialty: Small-batch ice cream

Location: Greenville

Website: clarescreamery.com

Dillard’s Ice Cream

Specialty: Seasonal flavors, sundaes and homemade cakes

Locations: Greer, Mauldin

Social: facebook.com/upstatedillardsicecream

Hub City Scoops

Specialty: Loads of flavors, plus ice cream flights and vegan/gluten-free options

Location: Spartanburg

Website: hubcityscoops.com

Jeni’s Ice Creams

Specialty: Unique flavors – plus waffle cones, pints and dairy-free options

Location: Camperdown Plaza, Greenville

Website: jenis.com

Pink Mama’s Ice Cream

Specialty: Classic ice cream and treats

Locations: Greenville, Travelers Rest and around the Upstate in their truck

Website: pinkmamasicecream.com

Worth the Drive

’55 Exchange

Specialty: Small-batch ice cream handcrafted by Clemson students

Location: Clemson

Website: clemson.edu/cafls/icecream

Good Karma Ice Cream

Specialty: Shakes and signature sundaes

Location: Easley

Social: @goodkarma.icecream

The Chill Factory

Specialty: Everything from ice cream and stuffed shakes to sorbet and gelato

Location: Fountain Inn

Website: thechillfactoryicecreamshop.com

With a Side of Ice Cream

Sidewall Pizza Company

Also serves: Salads and pizza

Locations: Greenville, Simpsonville, Travelers Rest

Website: sidewallpizza.com

Spill the Beans

Also serves: Coffee and espresso

Location: Greenville

Website: stbdowntown.com

Kilwin’s

Also serves: Chocolates and confections

Location: Greenville

Website: kilwins.com

Other Frozen Treats

Vampire Penguin

Specialty: Shaved snow with all sorts of flavors and toppings

Locations: Anderson, Greenville, Greenwood, Powdersville, Simpsonville

Website: vampirepenguin.com

Houni’s Italian Ice

Specialty: Italian ice and soft-serve ice cream. They also mix them together to make gelati.

Locations: Greenville, Simpsonville

Website: hounisitalianice.com

Andy’s Frozen Custard

Specialty: Fresh creamy custard

Locations: Greer, Simpsonville, Spartanburg

Website: eatandys.com

Abbot’s Frozen Custard

Specialty: Fresh small-batch custard

Location: Greer

Website: abbottscustard.com

Rita’s

Specialty: Italian ice and frozen custard

Location: Greenville

Website: ritasice.com

The Nomadik Few

Specialty: Gourmet shaved ice

Location: Piedmont

Website: thenomadikfew.com

Sno Hut

Specialty: Seasonal shaved ice

Locations: Greer, Taylors

Website: snohut.com

Common Pops

Specialty: Popsicles

Locations: Sold in many area businesses as well as at the Greenville and Travelers Rest farmers markets

Website: commonpops.com

Ice Cream on the Go (Ice Cream Trucks)

Honest Scoop

Specialty: Ice cream made from locally sourced ingredients and served from a restored vintage van

Website: thehonestscoopgvl.com

Kona Ice

Specialty: Shaved ice

Website: kona-ice.com

Mr Chippy’s

Specialty: Old-fashioned treats from brands like Good Humor (they even have the sound of old-fashioned ice cream truck chimes)

Website: mrchippys.com

