Keep your cool with these top spots for ice cream and more
Ice cream is a life-giving, absolute necessity during the hot, humid summer months in South Carolina. It is possible that this is slightly overstated, but not by much. Serving everything from milkshakes and gelato to popsicles and shaved ice, here are places to help you get cool and keep your cool while we sweat it out over the summer.
Over the Top(pings)
Waffle Drop
Specialty: Ice cream served with bubble waffles (a mix between a waffle and a pancake)
Location: Greenville
Website: waffle-drop.com
The Crazy Mason
Specialty: Milkshakes topped with cupcakes, cheesecake, brownies – and so much more
Location: Greenville
Website: thecrazymason.com
Crème Shack
Specialty: Made-to-order rolled ice cream with “mix-ins” and toppings galore
Location: Greenville
Website: cremeshack.com
Sweet Shops
Clare’s Creamery
Specialty: Small-batch ice cream
Location: Greenville
Website: clarescreamery.com
Dillard’s Ice Cream
Specialty: Seasonal flavors, sundaes and homemade cakes
Locations: Greer, Mauldin
Social: facebook.com/upstatedillardsicecream
Hub City Scoops
Specialty: Loads of flavors, plus ice cream flights and vegan/gluten-free options
Location: Spartanburg
Website: hubcityscoops.com
Jeni’s Ice Creams
Specialty: Unique flavors – plus waffle cones, pints and dairy-free options
Location: Camperdown Plaza, Greenville
Website: jenis.com
Pink Mama’s Ice Cream
Specialty: Classic ice cream and treats
Locations: Greenville, Travelers Rest and around the Upstate in their truck
Website: pinkmamasicecream.com
Worth the Drive
’55 Exchange
Specialty: Small-batch ice cream handcrafted by Clemson students
Location: Clemson
Website: clemson.edu/cafls/icecream
Good Karma Ice Cream
Specialty: Shakes and signature sundaes
Location: Easley
Social: @goodkarma.icecream
The Chill Factory
Specialty: Everything from ice cream and stuffed shakes to sorbet and gelato
Location: Fountain Inn
Website: thechillfactoryicecreamshop.com
With a Side of Ice Cream
Sidewall Pizza Company
Also serves: Salads and pizza
Locations: Greenville, Simpsonville, Travelers Rest
Website: sidewallpizza.com
Spill the Beans
Also serves: Coffee and espresso
Location: Greenville
Website: stbdowntown.com
Kilwin’s
Also serves: Chocolates and confections
Location: Greenville
Website: kilwins.com
Other Frozen Treats
Vampire Penguin
Specialty: Shaved snow with all sorts of flavors and toppings
Locations: Anderson, Greenville, Greenwood, Powdersville, Simpsonville
Website: vampirepenguin.com
Houni’s Italian Ice
Specialty: Italian ice and soft-serve ice cream. They also mix them together to make gelati.
Locations: Greenville, Simpsonville
Website: hounisitalianice.com
Andy’s Frozen Custard
Specialty: Fresh creamy custard
Locations: Greer, Simpsonville, Spartanburg
Website: eatandys.com
Abbot’s Frozen Custard
Specialty: Fresh small-batch custard
Location: Greer
Website: abbottscustard.com
Rita’s
Specialty: Italian ice and frozen custard
Location: Greenville
Website: ritasice.com
The Nomadik Few
Specialty: Gourmet shaved ice
Location: Piedmont
Website: thenomadikfew.com
Sno Hut
Specialty: Seasonal shaved ice
Locations: Greer, Taylors
Website: snohut.com
Common Pops
Specialty: Popsicles
Locations: Sold in many area businesses as well as at the Greenville and Travelers Rest farmers markets
Website: commonpops.com
Ice Cream on the Go (Ice Cream Trucks)
Honest Scoop
Specialty: Ice cream made from locally sourced ingredients and served from a restored vintage van
Website: thehonestscoopgvl.com
Kona Ice
Specialty: Shaved ice
Website: kona-ice.com
Mr Chippy’s
Specialty: Old-fashioned treats from brands like Good Humor (they even have the sound of old-fashioned ice cream truck chimes)
Website: mrchippys.com
This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Brain Freezing Fun