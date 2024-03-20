This Interactive Cat Toy That Has Nearly 30,000 Perfect Amazon Reviews & Just Went on Sale for $10



When it comes to keeping your cats entertained, they’re a lot like human children. They’re so engrossed in something for a few minutes, and then it’s off to the next thing (or a random cardboard box to chew on!) However, thanks to thousands of Amazon shoppers, we may have just found the toy that’ll keep our cats occupied for hours on end, without fail, and it’s currently marked down to just $13 on Amazon during its Big Spring Sale this week.

The Potaroma Flopping Fish Cat Toy is a plush wiggling toy that can keep any little fur baby entertained for hours on end! Both interactive and cozy, this kitty toy can direct any kitty, giving them something to attack that’s moving (and filled with catnip!) And don’t worry, it’s super easy to set up for your cats!

Per the brand, all you have to do to set up the wrestling toy is charge it with a USB cable. You unzip the belly, flip the switch on, and then tap the belly for the different flopping settings. You can add cat nip or silvervine to it to give your fur baby an even more enjoyable experience!

With over 29,600 five-star reviews on Amazon, so many pet parents adore this for their cats (so much so that it’s a number one best seller on Amazon!) One reviewer wrote that their cats “absolutely love this thing.”

They continued, “I initially only got one because I wanted to make sure they would take to it, including our very shy and skittish cat. Not only did she take to it, she loves it! … The motion works and looks great! The material feels durable and safe and I love how you can remove the motor and wash it. I also like that the motor is rechargeable. We like the sealed catnip bag that comes with it, to help prevent it getting all over the house and all over inside the toy.”

And another cat parent said that this toy is the only thing their cat likes better than a laser toy. “I was really surprised because my kitty who usually only likes her laser toy, loves this fish,” they wrote. “She digs at it with her feet and throws it around. Hides it too.”

We don’t yet know when Amazon Prime Day will be this year, but this Big Spring Sale is full of amazing deals. Treat your cat to a toy that will entertain her for hours and save a few bucks on it when you pick it up today.

