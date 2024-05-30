KCK’s historic Taco Trail is launching a bus tour, each trip with a different theme

The Taco Trail in Kansas City, Kansas, is taking a new approach to draw people to its nearly 60 Mexican taquerias.

It now has a bus to deliver people to the restaurants, serving street tacos, Tex-Mex style and more. Hosted by Red Machine Party Bus, the Taco Trail Bus Tour claims to be “a guided adventure of Kansas City, Kansas’ top-notch taquerias.”

Every second Wednesday of the month from June through October, the bus tour will have a monthly theme with a curated selection of taquerias. Each tour will last around three hours, giving visitors a taste of what each restaurant has to offer.

The tour kicks off at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at the pickup point, 333 N. Sixth St. June’s theme is carnitas, pork that is slow-cooked for several hours until it can be shredded. Visitors taking the June tour will travel to these restaurants:

Visitors will receive one taco at each stop, and they can purchase more at the tour’s last stop. Each stop also counts toward the Taco Trail Pass, which people can sign up for online and track how many restaurants they have visited. Participants have until April 15, 2025, to complete the trail to win prizes.

Gabriel Gonzalez, co-owner of GG’s Barbacoa in Kansas City, Kansas, awaits lunchtime customers at 1032 Minnesota Ave.

“The Taco Trail Bus Tour is not just about food. It’s about immersing yourself in the local culture and history,” Alan Carr, executive director of Visit Kansas City Kansas, said in a statement. “Each stop on the tour is a gateway to unique stories and traditions behind the tacos.”

Other themes for the tour include:

July 17, chicken

Aug. 14, carne asada

Sept. 11, al pastor

Oct. 9, birria

Tickets are $25 and can be booked through Eventbrite.