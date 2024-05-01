KC juice busines closes Johnson County location after 2 years: ‘It never caught on’

Kansas City’s Ruby Jean’s Juicery has closed its Leawood location two years after it opened.

Owner Chris Goode said he’s seeing the closure as “an opportunity to prune” and invest in other places. The 11828 Roe Ave. location in Town Center Plaza closed a few weeks ago.

“It never caught on in Leawood,” Goode said. “It just didn’t happen for us there.”

Ruby Jean’s still has its 3000 Troost Ave. location and a spot inside Whole Foods at 301 E. 51st St.

The juicery wholesales to 150 sites, including the new CPKC Stadium.

“We still get presented with lots of opportunities of where to open,” Goode said. “Moving forward, I’ll just be a lot more careful as to what opportunities to explore and be more focused on what we have.”

Ruby Jean’s first opened in 2015 and is named after Goode’s late grandmother, who died at just 61, when Goode was a freshman in high school. As an adult, Goode grew passionate about bringing healthier options to the urban core.

Ruby Jean’s juice menu includes its Gigi-Splash (strawberry, orange, red apple, lemon, pear, pineapple) and A Few Too Many (beet, grapefruit, pineapple, lime, watermelon, ginger).

Its smoothie offerings include the Royal Breeze (blueberry, pineapple, banana, coconut milk, agave) and Do Not Disturb (pineapple, banana, coconut milk, coconut shavings, vanilla, agave).

It offers acai bowls, salads, wraps and more.