KBX PHX helps members find confidence and strength through kickboxing

Packed classes, newcomers every night and a growing waitlist put Jade Hwang’s five-month-old boutique kickboxing studio KBX PHX on a fast and promising start.

Then in March 2020, Hwang received a notice from the governor’s office that her studio would need to close until further notice due to a mysterious virus that would be soon known as COVID-19.

Hwang is a martial arts master, having trained in taekwon-do since she was 4, and an expert in fitness and self-defense. She is also the first woman inducted into the Korean Martial Arts Hall of Fame.

But this news delivered a blow Hwang was not ready for. Just when she was considering her options and wondering what would become of her venture, she received a message from a woman who had experienced her first class a few days earlier and wanted to become a member. When Hwang told her she wasn’t sure about the fate of the studio, the woman responded confidently: “I think you guys are gonna figure it out.”

She signed up for a membership even though KBX was closed.

Jade Hwang at the KBX PHX Kickboxing studio in Tempe on May 28, 2024.

“Those words stick with you in tough times,” said Hwang, who founded Tempe-based KBX in 2019 with business partner and lifelong friend John Karstadt. “You learn to make the most of it and become stronger… you learn a lot more about yourself when your feet are put to the fire.”

Hwang and Karstadt withstood the heat until conditions eased up. They took the business completely online and kept clients engaged with virtual boot camps. Hwang, whose son was 8 at the time, held classes for neighborhood kids in her garage space. She maintained these classes for youth ages 8 and older when KBX reopened in a new studio in July 2021.

Today, KBX has more than 100 monthly members ranging from 8 to their 80s, Hwang said. Clients span those who have martial arts experience to others who have no experience or formal training in physical activity.

KBX is part of a kickboxing studio industry estimated to be worth $566.6 million, according to business industry resource IBISWorld.

Jade Hwang at the KBX PHX Kickboxing studio in Tempe on May 28, 2024.

Hwang and Karstadt are active martial artists as are their instructors who still compete. This is the factor that distinguishes KBX from the pack of fitness studios that offer kickboxing classes.

“We share our knowledge, spirit and philosophy of real martial arts and package it in a way that is more consumable for the average person,” Hwang said. “We create a welcoming environment and we have a community of people who are very supportive.”

Any class can be modified to meet participants where they are in their fitness journeys. Hwang admits the workouts are tough but kept fun and attainable so students want to stick with them.

“When you are able to overcome a challenge it’s very empowering. It energizes you, you believe in yourself a little bit more and it empowers you to do things outside of KBX,” Hwang said.

Jade Hwang at the KBX PHX Kickboxing studio in Tempe on May 28, 2024.

Sarah Bentley discovered KBX about 1-and-a-half years ago and was immediately hooked after the first class. Since then, Bentley has lost 20 pounds.

“That number is great but the most beneficial thing from KBX was the confidence and feeling strong,” said Bentley, who lives in Tempe. “The community is a great environment to succeed not just physically, but mentally as well.”

Bentley hadn’t been active since the pandemic and was looking for a new fitness spot. KBX is nearby and it seemed like a fun workout. Plus, the offer for a free first class was too good to pass up.

She grew up a dancer but never took a kickboxing class before KBX. Today, she goes there three or four times a week. She also has attended Hwang’s community self-defense classes.

Jade Hwang at the KBX PHX Kickboxing studio in Tempe on May 28, 2024.

“Hopefully you never have to be in that situation, but if you were, you have more of a mindset that you could defend yourself,” she said.

Bentley appreciates the KBX community that keeps everyone motivated beyond working out with nutrition tips, recipes and other forms of camaraderie. She credited this to Hwang.

“She's been a real mentor to me. There was never a time when I walked in and she didn’t have a smile on her face, wasn’t dancing to the music or not giving us affirmations that we can keep going,” Bentley said.

Growing up in Connecticut, Hwang’s parents owned martial arts schools. From the age of 4, she practiced mostly taekwon-do. She grew up competing on national and international levels.

She went on to be one of the youngest to earn the Master title from the International Taekwon-Do Federation and is the head coach of the USA team and chairperson of the USA Taekwon-Do Coaches Committee.

Hwang retired from competition and was the executive of an international taekwon-do organization, planning tournaments and seminars, before embarking on her own venture in the Valley.

Hwang met Phoenix native Karstadt, who also grew up competing, when they were kids on the national team. They maintained a friendship over the decades. When they decided to open their own kickboxing studio, they chose Phoenix partly for the weather but also because data indicated a very vibrant combat sports scene.

In addition to KBX classes, Hwang does regular community events including an annual free self-defense seminar in conjunction with the Paint Phoenix Purple campaign to raise awareness about domestic violence and prevention. She works with Arizona State University, Mesa Community College and other schools to conduct workshops that focus on self-defense.

Jade Hwang at the KBX PHX Kickboxing studio in Tempe on May 28, 2024.

Although Hwang has created a successful career in this space, it wasn’t a path she thought she’d pursue as a profession. However, that changed as she got older.

“I appreciated how much martial arts gave me, and the confidence, especially as a woman… I took that responsibility very seriously,” she said.

Hwang continues to share that with others through KBX. Some clients have lost 100 pounds while gaining a new outlook and boldness. Hwang talked about members making moves in their professional and personal lives that they would otherwise not have had the courage for. Some have asked for a raises, or sought a more fulfilling career or better employer.

“Seeing people develop inner confidence and say, ‘Wow, I was able to do that!’ They feel really badass,” Hwang said. “Seeing them live a happier life that’s not limited by challenges or obstacles and being able to be part of that transformative journey has been so rewarding.”

What: KBX PHX

Where: 1819 N. Scottsdale Road, Tempe

Employees: Eight

Interesting stat: The kickboxing studio industry is estimated to be worth $566.6 million, according to business industry resource IBISWorld.

Details: kbxphx.com

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tempe kickboxing studio helps members find confidence