Katsuyama, Kiki's and more: November Coachella Valley restaurant openings and news

Santa Claus mugs are seen as a part of the Miracle pop-up bar collaboration at Truss & Twine in Palm Springs on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Just in time for the holidays, Santa’s brought the Coachella Valley a big ol’ bag of new restaurants and bars.

From giant platters of seafood and a Japanese staple in Palm Desert to a swanky new Palm Springs wine bar, even Scrooge himself should be able to find something to get excited about among the new spots that opened in November. After all, doesn’t Scrooge seem like the kind of guy who would enjoy sampling bumps of caviar between sips of cab?

Unfortunately, it must also be noted that the dining Grinch also struck last month and stole away one longtime desert favorite, while another’s future remains in a confusing limbo.

But given it’s the holidays, we here at Desert Sun headquarters are focusing on the good, and recommend you do the same.

So in that spirit of the season, here’s a gift for you: our list of the latest restaurant openings, closings and scuttlebutt from around the desert (and yes, we checked it twice).

Restaurant and bar openings

Katsuyama74990 Country Club Drive #330A in Palm Desert

This small space in a shopping center that also has a Rite Aid and a Ralphs provides an unlikely location for Katsuyama, which boasts a sleek minimalistic vibe that might feel more at home in Los Angeles' hipster Silver Lake than central Palm Desert.

As fans of Japanese cuisine will likely deduce from the name, the specialty here is katsu: breaded and deep-fried chicken and pork cutlets that have becoming increasingly popular in the US. To round things out, there’s also sushi and a menu of Izakaya (Japanese bar snacks) with such offerings as kimchi fried rice and a mussel soup.

Pier 88 Boiling Seafood & Bar72363 Highway 111 in Palm Desert

The mid-valley is home of the first desert outpost of this chain of casual Cajun kitchens. Plates of fish are unsurprisingly the focus here: you can opt for fried favorites like catfish, oysters or tilapia or boiled clams and mussels. Of course, there’s also shrimp, which can be ordered either way.

The selection of (mostly fried) appetizers and sides includes buffalo wings, onion rings and that most beloved and humble of southern favorites, hush puppies. Feeling extra hungry? The website proclaims the claim to fame here is the Famous Low Country Boil, which includes half a pound each of snow crab legs, shrimp and sausage.

Kiki’s Dining + Drinks46660 Washington Street in La Quinta

This upscale Italian spot has brought plenty of desert whimsy to its quiet corner of La Quinta’s vast Washington Park Shopping Center. The interior is full of patterns, plants and kitschy 1950s-inspired art, while the menu includes plenty of pizzas, pastas and salads. There’s also a small selection of entrees that range from classics such as chicken parmesan and a short-rib to grilled zucchini, a “crispy skin barramundi” (an Asian sea bass) and other more unique items.

Canopy Wine Lounge175 North Palm Canyon Drive Suite 150 in Palm Springs

This stylish wine bar quietly opened in late November in the old Chandler’s salon. But you won’t find any hair dryers and swiveling chairs here: the space has been transformed into an elegant lounge that manages to simultaneously evoke prohibition-era Manhattan and colorful Palm Springs.

The menu has no shortage of wines, which can be ordered by the glass or bottle and enjoyed with both wine bar staples like cheese boards, breads and olives or more unexpected offerings like empanadas and caviar. Looking for something sweet? Try the dulce de leche alfajores (sandwich cookies held together with a sweet and creamy center).

The exterior of Truss & Twine in Palm Springs is seen decorated for its Miracle pop-up bar collaboration on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Miracle pop-up bar at Truss & Twine800 North Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs

Confession time: Truss & Twine isn’t exactly new. But if you stop in over the next few weeks, you’ll scarcely recognize the place, which now feels like what might happen if you let a 6-year-old create his idea of the Christmas-iest room ever and then threw in some adult beverages to make his parents happy, too. And if that image just led you to picture a bunch of happy people sipping cocktails served in mugs shaped like dinosaurs wearing Christmas hats, well you aren’t wrong.

Move over, LA, Palm Springs has entered the Christmas bar game. And we’ve got gingerbread syrup in our old-fashioneds to prove it.

Restaurant closures

The Natural Sisters Café in Joshua Tree

Peace out, Natural Sisters. The many hippies that populate Joshua Tree will have to find somewhere else to get their tofu sandwiches, vegan muffins and granola parfaits after The Natural Sisters Café announced its closure on Facebook. The café had been serving up vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free baked goods for 14 years.

The sign for the now-closed Natural Sisters Cafe is seen in Joshua Tree on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

Other restaurant news

The Coachella Valley appears to be in the middle of a Denny’s-ance. A new location of the enduring, if not always loved, diner chain is rising at the intersection of Vista Chino and Landau Boulevard in Cathedral City. Not long ago, a new Denny’s also opened at 42445 Washington Street in Palm Desert.

The biggest and most perplexing — or perhaps annoying — current Coachella Valley dining mystery surrounds the fate of Wang’s in the Desert, which has been serving up Asian fusion fare in chic digs off Indian Canyon Drive for two decades.Earlier this month, a post was published on Wang’s Facebook page stating that the restaurant was gone for good. It had been closed since Hurricane Hilary, with a previous post explaining that the restaurant had suffered extensive damage in the storm and would require repairs and other changes.But days after the closure was announced, new graphics promoting the restaurant started popping up on the page (including one that said “Happy Thanksgiving”). The post announcing the closure was also eventually deleted. When The Desert Sun reached out to Wang’s owner Lonnie Landers for an update on the restaurant’s status, he responded that he could not speak with the paper because he was out of town but would say more upon his return.

A photo showing signage suggesting that a new restaurant and coffee and cocktail bar will be opening at Palm Springs' Skylark Hotel.

New signage has appeared on windows at Palm Springs’ Skylark Hotel teasing new food and beverage offerings that are apparently in the works. One sign says “The Skylark Restaurant, Coffee and Cocktails Coming Soon” while a second reads “Lost Property Coffee and Cocktails” along with a website address that leads to the website for Lost Property, a Los Angeles bar located at the iconic intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street that appears to be getting a sister location at The Skylark.

