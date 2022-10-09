'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' model Katrina Scott is teaching her daughter to embrace her postpartum body: 'This is Mommy's belly'

Katrina Scott shared a body-positive moment with her daughter. (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Fashion Island)

In May, Katrina Scott made history in becoming the first visibly pregnant woman to pose for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Scott gave birth to her second daughter just a weeks later, and is now sharing how she's embracing her postpartum body and teaching her little girls to do the same.

On Saturday the co-founder of the Tone It Up fitness app shared two selfies in which she wears a black jog bra and leggings. In the second shot, Scott's daughter Isabelle, 4, puckers. up to kiss her belly. In her caption, Scott shared the conversation they had after Isabelle asked, “Mommy, do you have a baby in your belly?"

"No sweetheart," Scott, who gave birth to a little girl named Colette in late May. "This is Mommy’s belly and it’s totally normal and beautiful to look like this after having a baby … or not having a baby actually. All curves are beautiful, my love."

According to Scott, her daughter then asked to kiss her belly. Both mom and daughter also expressed their "love" for Scott's belly.

"Isabelle loved kissing my tummy when her baby sister Colette was inside … and it makes me so happy that she loves kissing my belly still … even though it’s just me inside," she wrote. "It was a home for her and Colette to grow.

"Let’s teach our children that our bodies are beautiful no matter the chapter," she continued. "Let’s not tell our girls (and boys) that they ruined our bodies while we created them … rather they made us love and appreciate our bodies even more. It’s a safe place for them. Let’s change the narrative so that our babies grow up loving themselves and the skin they’re in."

Model Iskra Lawrence was among those praising Scott for, to quote one commenter, "teaching our kiddos to love their bodies by modeling the example."

Scott, who also been candid on social media about her experience with infertility and miscarriage, addressed "bounce back" culture while celebrating her milestone cover for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

"As women, we have been told, shown, and expected to hide (then 'bounce back' from) our pregnant bodies, when, in fact, our beautiful bumps embody the miracle of what it means to be Selfless, Vulnerable and Strong," she said. "In this issue, I hope to represent all the women out there that are creating life, feeling all the feels, and embracing change as they look to the future, especially those having difficult fertility journeys. I am with you, and you are never alone."

