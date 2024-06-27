Katiebug's Sips & Sweets returns to USA TODAY 10Best Cookie Shops list for second year

Katiebug's signature cookies like the Rockstar, top left, lavender lemonade, top right and more continue to land the shop on USA Today's 10Best Reader's Choice list of Best Cookie Shops.

For the second year in a row, Oklahoma City's Katiebug's Sips & Sweets, 7 NW 9 Street, has been named to the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards list of Best Cookie Shops.

While down one spot from its second place position last year, Katiebug's is still riding high with a top three finish for 2024.

Katiebug's Sips & Sweets also offers cake slices, shaved ice, craft sodas and more to be taken to-go or enjoyed in their decorated yard space.

10Best says, "Serving shaved ice in the summer, hot chocolate in the winter, plus an array of sweet treats out of a mint green bungalow, Katiebug's Sips & Sweets is clearly the place to go for a sugar fix in downtown Oklahoma City. Find everything from cake slices to homemade marshmallows to a rotating roster of cookie flavors with options like brown butter oatmeal and butterscotch crack."

Katiebug's offers service via its walk-up window or drive-thru year round, with first-come, first-serve outdoor seating available outside during business hours.

Get your fix at Katiebug's from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.

To see the full list of Best Cookie Shop winners, visit https://10best.usatoday.com/awards/travel/best-cookie-shop-2024/.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Katiebug's Sips & Sweets named third-best cookie shop in the country