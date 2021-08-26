Body-positive advocate Katie Sturino calls out media outlet for celebrating Karlie Kloss’s post-baby weight loss: 'Do better'

Katie Sturino calls on media outlets to "do better" after Karlie Kloss is celebrated for the "comeback" of her abs. (Photo: Getty Images)

Katie Sturino — the founder of MegaBabe Beauty and author of Body Talk — is speaking out about recent headlines surrounding Karlie Kloss's post-baby body, using the hashtag #WeightIsntNews to discourage outlets from praising the new mom for losing weight.

Sturino gained popularity through her blog titled The 12ish Style where she created the viral hashtags #MakeMySize and #SuperSizeTheLook in an effort to make fashion more inclusive. But after years of critiquing brands, working with them and even making her own to more accurately reflect women, Sturino is now using her platform to encourage media companies to focus less on women's bodies. In her most recent post, she calls out Page Six's coverage of Kloss.

"Do better, media. We don’t need to talk about new moms like this," Sturino said over a screenshot of an Instagram post saying that the model has "something to smile about" once her abs made a "comeback" after giving birth to her first child in March. "You don’t need to have a toned stomach five months after you give birth to a baby. That’s not something we need as a headline or a story or something that we even need to talk about. Do better."

Sturino continued her commentary in the post's caption, writing, "This has nothing to do with @karliekloss, who is a beautiful woman. This is about the way that we talk about women's bodies in media and the subtle way we shame new moms."

Hundreds of people took to Sturino's comment section to agree with her and to share their gratitude for having brought attention to the publication's controversial caption.

"Yes girl! We are more than our weight and how quickly we get skinny after birthing a baby! This is not newsworthy!" one person wrote. Another commented, "I would think giving life to another human is plenty of reason to smile. Abs be damned."

One follower pointed out that it was Kloss herself who shared a video from the gym and showed excitement over the muscle tone. "Oh hey ABS! fancy seeing you here. Worked hard for youuu," the model captioned her Instagram story just one week ago.

Although it might have been exciting to her, Sturino and her followers express that it's still not worthy of a headline. "It's boring. Our whole society puts WAY too much emphasis on physical appearance," a comment read. "We don't need this tired old story line anymore!!!"

People also took to Page Six's Instagram account to comment directly on the post. "This is GROSS. Thank you for perpetuating body image stress on new moms. Shame on you!" one person commented. Another wrote, "You missed the mark with this one."