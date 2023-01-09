These Katie Holmes-approved comfy loafers just dropped in three new colors

It’s not often that you find a pair of shoes that are as comfortable as they are stylish, and it’s even rarer to find a pair that’s also celeb-approved. Which is why we were so excited to see Katie Holmes step out in Reformation's Agathea Chunky Loafer a few months ago. Since the actress was spotted in the sleek and modern penny loafers, they quickly became a bestseller for the brand which just released the comfy shoe in three new colors.

While the loafers now come in eight different styles (with the mirror-metallic and two-tone black and white and nutmeg and white being the latest additions) Katie opted for a classic black pair and looked polished to perfection when she paired them with straight-leg jeans, a white tee and a tailored plaid blazer. You can also choose between simple white or beige colors, or for a bolder look, opt for the patent maroon version or the leopard print style that model Gigi Hadid has been spotted in.

It's easy to see why the loafers have become so popular with shoppers and celebs alike. The comfortable kicks boast a platform lug sole that's made from a mix of natural recycled rubber compound and foam derived from sugar cane, while the upper part of the shoe is made from ethically sourced leather from Brazil. And as is fitting with the brand's sustainable ethos, the shoes are 100% recyclable through Reformation's RefRecycling program.

Katie Holmes looked chic and polished in her Reformation loafers. (Photo: Michael Simon)

The loafer’s chunky lug sole provides good traction and makes them super comfortable to walk in, while the classic design of the shoe makes them incredibly versatile and the perfect accessory to just about any kind of outfit imaginable. Seriously, the loafers will look just as good when worn with laid-back jeans and sweaters as they will when paired with fancy dresses and tights.

The loafers range in size from 5 to 11 and they come in half sizes. While they run true to size, the brand does recommend wearing socks while you break them in to avoid blisters. Each pair is $268 which sounds like a lot, but considering that they're sustainable, comfortable, celeb-approved and versatile enough to wear with just about anything, they seem to be well worth the price.

Certain sizes and colors are already selling out, so if you want to give them a try for yourself we suggest adding these comfy kicks to your cart ASAP.