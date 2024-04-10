Katie Holmes Embraces Square-Toe Trend in Acne Studios Loafers

Katie Holmes was seen enjoying a sunny New York City afternoon, wearing Acne Studios’ square-toe block heel loafers on Tuesday. The slip-on black leather shoes feature a wide square toe with contrasting stitching and ruching around the toe box.

A close-up of Katie Holmes’s shoes on April 9 in New York City. Michael Stewart / Getty Images

The actor is a fan of classic and trendy flats and sneakers. She was recently seen out in New York City on March 26 in a pair of edgy black Miu Miu Belt Detailed Ballerina Flats. On January 30, she donned a pair of classic silver ballet flats with black ankle socks while casually strolling in Manhattan. She donned another pair of classic women’s footwear—woven wedge espadrilles from Franco Sarto— to welcome NYC spring on March 20.

Katie Holmes is seen on April 9 in New York City. Michael Stewart / Getty Images

Holmes is often spotted around Manhattan in her classic, stylish looks. On Tuesday, she was seen taking a walk and smiling while talking on her red iPhone. In the fall, she will be joining to cast of a Broadway revival of Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town.” The limited-run drama is directed by Kenny Leon and will also star Jim Parsons, Ephraim Skyes and Zoey Deutch. “Our Town” will begin previews on Sept. 17 and officially open on Oct. 10.

Katie Holmes is seen on April 9 in New York City. Michael Stewart / Getty Images

Katie’s Shoe Style

Holmes is best known for her classic “everywoman” style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. On the footwear front, the “All We Had” director keeps her classic selections with Veja and Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules.

About Acne Studios

Acne Studios loafers. Acne

Acne Studios was founded in Stockholm in 1996 as a creative collective that included film, production, advertising and graphic design. The fashion side was born a year later when co-founder Jonny Johansson gave away 100 pair of raw denim jeans to his friends, In 2006, Acne Studios split off into their own brand, yet retained the creative multidisciplinary approach, creating ready-to-wear fashion, magazines, furniture, books and art exhibitions. Acne still makes their beloved jeans, along purses and men’s and women’s clothes and shoes.

