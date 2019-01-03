    Kathy Griffin reveals, through heartbreaking tweets, that mom Maggie is suffering from dementia

    Kathy Griffin and mom Maggie attend an event in May, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Barry King/WireImage)

    Comedian Kathy Griffin has shared a devastating update about her mom, Maggie, who appeared on her daughter’s TV shows, My Life on the D-List and Kathy.

    The comic explained in a series of tweets that Maggie, who’s now 98, is suffering from dementia, to the point where her daughter hasn’t had a “coherent conversation” with her in more than three months. She noted that her mother’s rapid decline, from someone who was always quick and smart, has been excruciating to watch.

    Kathy said she decided to share the news publicly because people were asking her to share footage of her mother. Maggie has long appeared as a sidekick for her daughter on TV and off. She wrote her own book, Tip It!: The World According to Maggie, in 2010.

    In fact, both Maggie and John Griffin, Kathy’s father, were part of the Suddenly Susan star’s reality shows. Kathy’s dad died in 2007.

    After Griffin shared her sad news, fans offered her their favorite memories of Maggie, just as her daughter had requested.

    They offered some touching stories.

    “I never met your mom, but loved her as if she were my own at times. Watching D List, I felt as if she was the mom that we all needed at some point in our lives. For me, that was during the time when I was coming out to my Catholic parents. Update: they were fine.”

    “I was fresh out of the hospital for depression in 2007. I discovered ‘My Life on the D-List’ and seeing you and your Mom pulled me through such an awful year. For me, the moment that was such a highlight was when she was on your Facebook and gasped, ‘This girl’s a Christian!’ She was such light and hope and passion. I loved seeing her in the flea market signing things. Also a close runner up is her trying to remember all her siblings names. Her humble nature made me fall in love. My heart is with you.”

    “Kathy, I am very sorry for this period in both of your lives. It is heartbreaking. But asking us to choose just one moment where we fell in love with your Maggie is simply impossible.”

    “As much as I enjoyed meeting you the real treat was meeting Maggie. As much as we loved her for giving us you…. we love you more for giving us Maggie.”

    Kathy responded with one more message.

