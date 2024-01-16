Katherine Heigl Attended Her First Emmys in a Decade for a Grey's Anatomy Reunion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Katherine Heigl looked like a freshly picked rose at the 2024 Emmys on January 15. The Grey's Anatomy star—who has not attended the ceremony since 2014—made her triumphant return to the silver carpet in custom Reem Acra. The bright red strapless mermaid gown was seemingly constructed from two large flower petals, which were wrapped to create a sweetheart neckline and secured at Heigh's waist with an oversized sparkling pin.

She topped off the show-stopping look with a Rahaminov diamond choker and a silver clutch. Her blonde bob was curled and coiffed into a deep side part for a touch of old Hollywood glamour. Her makeup felt similarly classic, centering on a bold red lip.

The Emmys will double as a Grey's Anatomy reunion for Katherine Heigl and her co-stars, including Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, James Pickens Jr., and Chandra Wilson will be presenters this evening, per Deadline.

Heigl won an Emmy in 2007 for her portrayal of doctor Izzy Stevens, but quit the show in 2010 following a couple of behind-the-scenes controversies. In 2008, Heigl opted out of Emmys consideration before publicly describing Grey's Anatomy's long hours as “cruel and mean” during a 2009 appearance on The Late Show With David Letterman.

In a new interview with Sirius XM’s Bevy Smith, Heigl wished she'd “taken a breath” before making the hasty decision to leave the hit series. “I look back at it and sometimes I go, God, I wish I had just calmed down a moment. Taken a breath, thought it through, had some conversations about this possibility. What about this possibility? How about if I do, you know, just this many episodes a season?” she said. “Like, if I could have found a way to work within it, that could have also worked for me. But I only saw it as this one thing: I was up here at a level of intensity that was not healthy for me. And I just kind of fled in a panic.”

