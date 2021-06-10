Katharine Foster shares breastfeeding photo: 'Super mama!'

Katharine McPhee Foster proudly breastfeeds her son while she shops at Dolce & Gabbana (Photo: Instagram)

Katharine McPhee Foster is glowing.

On Thursday, the 37-year-old actress shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her son, Rennie David, while shopping in a Dolce & Gabbana store in Beverly Hills. Her face beamed with pride as she held her son, whom she shares with husband David Foster.

Celebrity friends and fans took to the comments to praise Foster for making motherhood look beautifully effortless.

"Get it! Super mama," Christy Carlson Romano wrote.

"Motherhood looks beautiful on you! And that dress is going to be a knockout!!!" Linda Thompson praised.

"Fashion feeding! For both!" a fan said, while another added, "Go for it momma Katharine! You look amazing."

Since giving birth to her first child in February, Foster has been open about her breastfeeding journey, admitting that it was not as hard as she thought it would be. In an interview on the People Every Day podcast in May, she noted that the experience can start off challenging, but that it gets easier over time.

"And for me, it's not been that," she said. "I've just been really lucky. Breastfeeding has been easy for me… I like to tell my side of the story because you hear sometimes from some, so many women have bad experiences and then women are terrified to have a kid. And I've just had a really nice experience. But every baby is different. This baby is just super chill, has no tummy problems."

One thing she does expect to be tough, however, is having to discipline her son when the time comes.

"The hardest thing for me is when they're so freaking cute and you love them so much but they're doing something that's naughty. And you're like, 'Nope! You will not twist me around your finger,'" she admitted on the Kelly Clarkson Show in April.

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.