Surprise! The Kate Spade early Cyber Monday sale is here — bags are up to 75% off

Amp up your wardrobe with accessories from Kate Spade Surprise — on mega sale for pre-Cyber Monday! (Photo: Kate Spade)

While there's certainly no shortage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, there's one we don't want you to miss: The Kate Spade Surprise sale. That's right: The label's iconic bags, clothing, shoes and more are all marked down by up to 75%! We'll wait while you pick your jaw up off the floor. Thinking of grabbing a new tote? A brand-new crossbody? Perhaps a shiny new clutch? Or maybe you'd like to check some fashionistas off your holiday to-buy list? Make sure you check out the entire sale here. PS: If you spend over $175, you get a stylish striped tote for free...and if you spend over $300, you'll snag the matching pouch, also fully gratis!

Kate Spade Schuyler Medium Tote $79 $359 Save $280 You know this bestselling tote holds your everyday stuff like a wallet, keys, phone, sunglasses. It also holds: two red lipsticks, $6 in change, 11 crumpled receipts, an avocado… $79 at Kate Spade

This bag is all about sleek style meeting convenience — grab it in Deep Jade, Mitten Pink, or Black.

Kate Spade Darcy Small Bucket Bag $119 $359 Save $240 This versatile bucket bag is the perfect size for the essentials. Need some help organizing your stuff? It has multiple pockets inside and out, so you can find that tube of lipstick or your keys in a snap. $119 at Kate Spade

Always have your phone, wallet, a bottle of hand sanitizer, even a book at hand with this cutie. It's totally bulk-free and made of a rich grain leather. Take it from this happy shopper: "Although described as a small bag, this bucket has plenty of room for all the essentials, including a full-size wallet (Kate Spade wallet, of course!)".

Kate Spade Rowe Medium Top Zip Satchel $125 $399 Save $274 Available in three colors (black, Light Fawn, and Morning Sky) and with a secure zip top, it's the perfect throw-everything-in-and-go bag — but structured enough to bring the chic, too. $125 at Kate Spade

While this pretty satchel is certainly appropriate for the office, it's also playful enough for days out, travel and just the everyday.

Kate Spade Tinsel Small Cosmetic Case $29 $79 Save $50 This makeup bag holds all three shades of pink lipstick, your mascara (along with the dried out one you still can't seem to part with) and all your other beauty essentials. $29 at Kate Spade

Brilliantly, this cosmetics case also keeps spills contained, in the event one happens...and I think we've all been there! "I got this in store. Was surprised how much larger it was than I thought it would be," said one appreciative reviewer.

Kate Spade Leila Medium Triple Compartment Shoulder Bag $139 $399 Save $260 This slouchy shoulder bag just screams downtown chic! It's roomy enough for everything you need to go about your day, yet not so big that you'll tire out your shoulders. $139 at Kate Spade

The grainy leather looks and feels luxe, and it's available in black, Seawater, and the gorgeous gingerbread color above. Style tip: Tie a silk scarf around the base of the strap for a deliciously summery look.

Kate Spade Ella Extra Large Tote $159 $399 Save $240 Carryalls don't have to be boring. Case in point: this cushy winter-ready number. It's the perfect size for a laptop, beach towel, or this week's groceries, plus it's made of hardy polyester, plus a pebbled leather trim. $159 at Kate Spade

You'll want to wear this out and about even if you only have just your phone and wallet in there, too. Yep, it's that cute!

Kate Spade Claude Dachshund Crossbody $259 $429 Save $170 This crossbody is perfect if you want to carry your important things without all the bulk — and all in an eye-catching, adorable design. Plus, your hands are free to keep up with your group texts and grip that vanilla latte. $259 at Kate Spade

As a dachshund owner myself, I would be remiss if I didn't mention this lil' cutie! This pup-purse will match your holiday outfits beautifully, and is a sweet (and useful!) tribute to man's best friend.

Kate Spade Kiki Sequin Convertible Crossbody $145 $359 Save $214 Made with sequin fabric, this crossbody is the perfect way to store your essentials while still keeping an eye on style. $145 at Kate Spade

Speaking of the holidays, this will make a glitzy addition to any party look! You can grab it in either Deep Berry or Black, which will match just about any getup.

Here's a place to stash concert tickets, photographs, secret love notes...oh, and credit cards, of course. This holder comes in Deep Jade, Mitten Pink, or Black, just like the Schuyler Tote.

Kate Spade Chelsea Weekender Bundle $169 $558 Save $389 This bundle contains the popular Chelsea Weekender bag and the Chelsea Travel Cosmetic bag, so you're matchy-matchy and perfectly prepared for whatever your adventures throw your way. $169 at Kate Spade

Your fabulous wardrobe deserves to be carried in a fabulous travel bag, like the Chelsea Weekender. And did we mention the pocket for organizing your toiletries? If you need more space for those little bottles and bits, the Chelsea Travel Cosmetic bag is here to help, with space for all your essentials. Bon voyage!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Your Cyber Week Shopping Guide: See all of our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage. Shop the top Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals on Yahoo Life. Engadget’s tech experts curated the best deals on highly-rated electronics for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Learn about Black Friday trends on In the Know, and our car experts at Autoblog are covering must-shop Black Friday and Cyber Monday auto deals.