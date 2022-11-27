Surprise! The Kate Spade early Cyber Monday sale is here — bags are up to 75% off
While there's certainly no shortage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, there's one we don't want you to miss: The Kate Spade Surprise sale. That's right: The label's iconic bags, clothing, shoes and more are all marked down by up to 75%! We'll wait while you pick your jaw up off the floor. Thinking of grabbing a new tote? A brand-new crossbody? Perhaps a shiny new clutch? Or maybe you'd like to check some fashionistas off your holiday to-buy list? Make sure you check out the entire sale here. PS: If you spend over $175, you get a stylish striped tote for free...and if you spend over $300, you'll snag the matching pouch, also fully gratis!
- $79 at Kate Spade
Schuyler Medium Tote$79$359Save $280
- $119 at Kate Spade
Darcy Small Bucket Bag$119$359Save $240
- $125 at Kate Spade
Rowe Medium Top Zip Satchel$125$399Save $274
- $29 at Kate Spade
Tinsel Small Cosmetic Case$29$79Save $50
- $139 at Kate Spade
Leila Medium Triple Compartment Shoulder Bag$139$399Save $260
- $159 at Kate Spade
Ella Extra Large Tote$159$399Save $240
- $259 at Kate Spade
Claude Dachshund Crossbody$259$429Save $170
- $145 at Kate Spade
Kiki Sequin Convertible Crossbody$145$359Save $214
- $19 at Kate Spade
Schuyler Medium L Zip Card Holder$19$99Save $80
- $169 at Kate Spade
Chelsea Weekender Bundle$169$558Save $389
Schuyler Medium Tote
This bag is all about sleek style meeting convenience — grab it in Deep Jade, Mitten Pink, or Black.
Darcy Small Bucket Bag
Always have your phone, wallet, a bottle of hand sanitizer, even a book at hand with this cutie. It's totally bulk-free and made of a rich grain leather. Take it from this happy shopper: "Although described as a small bag, this bucket has plenty of room for all the essentials, including a full-size wallet (Kate Spade wallet, of course!)".
Rowe Medium Top Zip Satchel
While this pretty satchel is certainly appropriate for the office, it's also playful enough for days out, travel and just the everyday.
Tinsel Small Cosmetic Case
Brilliantly, this cosmetics case also keeps spills contained, in the event one happens...and I think we've all been there! "I got this in store. Was surprised how much larger it was than I thought it would be," said one appreciative reviewer.
Leila Medium Triple Compartment Shoulder Bag
The grainy leather looks and feels luxe, and it's available in black, Seawater, and the gorgeous gingerbread color above. Style tip: Tie a silk scarf around the base of the strap for a deliciously summery look.
Ella Extra Large Tote
You'll want to wear this out and about even if you only have just your phone and wallet in there, too. Yep, it's that cute!
Claude Dachshund Crossbody
As a dachshund owner myself, I would be remiss if I didn't mention this lil' cutie! This pup-purse will match your holiday outfits beautifully, and is a sweet (and useful!) tribute to man's best friend.
Kiki Sequin Convertible Crossbody
Speaking of the holidays, this will make a glitzy addition to any party look! You can grab it in either Deep Berry or Black, which will match just about any getup.
Schuyler Medium L Zip Card Holder
Here's a place to stash concert tickets, photographs, secret love notes...oh, and credit cards, of course. This holder comes in Deep Jade, Mitten Pink, or Black, just like the Schuyler Tote.
Chelsea Weekender Bundle
Your fabulous wardrobe deserves to be carried in a fabulous travel bag, like the Chelsea Weekender. And did we mention the pocket for organizing your toiletries? If you need more space for those little bottles and bits, the Chelsea Travel Cosmetic bag is here to help, with space for all your essentials. Bon voyage!
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Your Cyber Week Shopping Guide: See all of our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage. Shop the top Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals on Yahoo Life. Engadget’s tech experts curated the best deals on highly-rated electronics for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Learn about Black Friday trends on In the Know, and our car experts at Autoblog are covering must-shop Black Friday and Cyber Monday auto deals.