Surprise! The Kate Spade July 4th sale is extended — bags are still nearly 80% off

Schlep in style this season, with these shoulder bags, crossbodies and totes at a ridonculous markdown. (Photo: Kate Spade)

While there's certainly no shortage of 4th of July sales, there's one we don't want you to miss: The Kate Spade Surprise sale. That's right: The label's iconic bags, clothing, shoes and more are all marked down by up to 75%! We'll wait while you pick your jaw up off the floor. Thinking of grabbing a new tote? A brand-new crossbody? Perhaps a shiny new clutch? Make sure you check out the entire sale here. PS: If you spend over $175, you get a stylish polka-dot tote for free!

Rowe Medium Top Zip Satchel

Need a bit more structure in your life while staying stylish? This satchel's for you. (Photo: Kate Spade)

While this pretty satchel is certainly appropriate for the office, it's also playful enough for days out, travel and just the everyday. Available in three colors (black, Light Fawn, and Morning Sky) and with a secure zip top, it's the perfect throw-everything-in-and-go bag — but structured enough to bring the chic, too.

$129 $399 at Kate Spade

Darcy Small Bucket Bag

An undeniably stylish bucket bag. (Photo: Kate Spade)

This versatile bucket bag is the perfect size for the essentials — your phone, wallet, a bottle of hand sanitizer, even a book. It's totally bulk-free and made of a rich grain leather. Need some help organizing your stuff? It has multiple pockets inside and out, so you can find that tube of lipstick or your keys in a snap.

Take it from this happy shopper: "Although described as a small bag, this bucket has plenty of room for all the essentials, including a full-size wallet (Kate Spade wallet, of course!)"

$119 $359 at Kate Spade

Carson Cherry Convertible Crossbody

How cute is this crossbody? Very. It's also 63% off! (Photo: Kate Spade)

Just like fine wine and George Clooney, this bag simply gets better with age. It's made of a sumptuous pebbled leather that doesn't show scratches or blemishes easily, plus it can be either a shoulder bag or a crossbody with just a simple adjustment. And check out that adorable cherry print!

"Beautiful purse," a shopper said. "Perfect for all-around use or just when you do not want to haul out your big bag."

$238 $298 at Kate Spade

Leila Medium Triple Compartment Shoulder Bag

Something tells us you'll have this buttery leather bag forever. (Photo: Kate Spade)

This slouchy shoulder bag just screams downtown chic! It's roomy enough for everything you need to go about your day, yet not so big that you'll tire out your shoulders. The grainy leather looks and feels luxe, and it's available in black and the gorgeous gingerbread color above. Style tip: Tie a silk scarf around the base of the strap for a deliciously summery look.

$149 $399 at Kate Spade

Ella Extra Large Rainbow Tote Bag

At the beach, the cafe or the office, this colorful tote is a compliment magnet. (Photo: Kate Spade)

Carryalls don't have to be boring. Case in point: this snazzy rainbow number. It's the perfect size for a laptop, beach towel, or this week's groceries, plus it's made of hardy mesh. You'll want to wear this out and about even if you only have just your phone and wallet in there, too. Yep, it's that cute.

$159 $399 at Kate Spade

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.