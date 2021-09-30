Psst: Kate Spade bags are up to 75 percent off — and today only, save over $300 on a stunning satchel!
We interrupt your day with a very important announcement: The Kate Spade Surprise sale is on! That's right: The label's iconic bags, clothing, shoes and more are all marked down by nearly 75 percent! We'll wait while you pick your jaw up off the floor.
Thinking of grabbing a new tote? A brand-new crossbody? Perhaps a drool-worthy satchel for over $300 off? Make sure you check out the entire sale here. PS: The prices below include free shipping! PPS: These items are all returnable in the (very) unlikely event you're not happy with your new bag.
Check out our picks below:
Kate Spade Rowe Medium Top Zip Satchel
This stunning satchel is down to $129, from $399! While it's certainly appropriate for the office, it's also playful enough for days out, travel and everyday errands. Available in three colors (black, pink, and red) and with a secure zip top, it's the perfect throw-everything-in-and-go bag — but structured enough to bring the chic, too.
Kate Spade Chester Street Dessi
This versatile crossbody is the perfect size for the essentials — your phone, wallet, a bottle of hand sanitizer, even a book. It's totally bulk-free and made of a rich pebbled leather. Need some help organizing your stuff? It has three pockets (one on the outside, two on the inside) so you can find that tube of lipstick or your keys in a snap.
"This bag is the right size and shape for just enough stuff!" a shopper shared. "Not too bulky for taking shopping, and stylish enough for me to take to work."
Polly Medium Convertible Flap Shoulder Bag
Just like fine wine and George Clooney, this bag simply gets better with age. It's made of a sumptuous pebbled leather that doesn't show scratches or blemishes easily, plus it can be either a shoulder bag or a crossbody with just a simple adjustment. It's stylishly slouchy (so on trend!) and has plenty of pockets inside and out so you never have to fish for your keys again.
"I think this may be my favorite purse!" a shopper shared. "Great size and classy look without being stuffy or ostentatious."
Kate Spade Greene Street Kaia
This slouchy tote just screams downtown chic. It's roomy enough to hold everything you need, yet not so big that you'll tire out your shoulders.
The grainy leather looks and feels luxe, and it's available in three colors — black, white, and the Geranium red shade above. Style tip: Tie a silk scarf around the base of the strap for a deliciously summery look.
Kate Spade Jae Large Tote
Carryalls don't have to be boring. Case in point: this snazzy floral number. It's the perfect size for a laptop, gym clothes or this week's groceries, plus it's made of leather that's as tough-as-nails as it is smooth. You'll want to wear this out and about even if you only have just your phone and wallet in there. Yep, it's that cute.
