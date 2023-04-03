Surprise! Score up to 80% off totes, shoulder bags and more at Kate Spade

Score a new Kate Spade bag for way less just in time for spring! (Photo: Kate Spade Surprise)

Attention shoppers! There's a spring sale we don't want you to miss: The Kate Spade Surprise sale. That's right: The label's iconic bags, clothing and shoes are marked down to clearance prices — just in time to give your warm-weather wardrobe a refresh! If you're unfamiliar with the Surprise sale, here's a refresh: The sale typically includes some of the most popular Kate Spade bags and accessories, and the markdowns last anywhere from 24 hours to several weeks. It's your best bet to get one of the brand's most iconic (and pricey) styles, all for a fraction of the cost. Case in point: A subtly sparkly tote down from $359 to just $79, and an adorable bucket bag for just $119? What is happening? Find the best of the bunch below, or shop the entire sale here.

Kate Spade Flash Glitter Tote $79 $359 Save $280 Holds all your everyday essentials, and always brings a smile, thanks to a little splash of sparkle, topping it all off. $79 at Kate Spade

The crowd is going wild for this tote. "I'm absolutely in love with this purse! It's so cute and fun. Great size and I get so many compliments on it! Can't wait to get it in other colors," says one of many fans.

Kate Spade Rosie Small Crossbody $119 $349 Save $230 This bright crossbody is an excellent way to jazz up an otherwise blah outfit. $119 at Kate Spade

It's the perfect pouch for wallet, keys, phone, and then some (there's room for hand sanitizer, a pack of tissues, and a few beauty items). "Love this bag," says a five-star fan. "Gorgeous color, long adjustable strap and the perfect size to hold essentials. Beautiful workmanship, excellent quality...."

Kate Spade Natalia Boxed Large Turn Lock Wallet $69 $279 Save $210 "More is more" with this large, lush beauty. Not only does this roomy wallet have multiple card slots, billfold compartments and zip pockets, it also has the looks to double as a clutch. $69 at Kate Spade

Let's just take a moment to celebrate the price drop on this gorgeous quilted wallet — it's down to $69 from $210! And it's pretty enough to double as a clutch. A zip coin compartment and multiple dividers ensure you stay organized.

Kate Spade Bailey Shoulder Bag $119 $359 Save $240 You know this bestselling bag holds your everyday stuff like a wallet, keys, phone, two red lipsticks, breath mints, 11 crumpled receipts, an avocado… $119 at Kate Spade

Sleek, feminine and super-functional. "I absolutely love this shoulder bag," says one reviewer. "It has plenty of room inside, and the key issue for me is that many bags don't have outside access...I like having the outer access for my keys." This little beauty has got that.

Kate Spade Darcy Small Bucket Bag $119 $359 Save $240 This versatile bucket bag is the perfect size for the essentials. Need some help organizing your stuff? It has multiple pockets inside and out, so you can find that tube of lipstick or your keys in a snap. $119 at Kate Spade

Made of refined grain leather, this classic has many fans. Size-wise, apparently, it's perfect. "I love this purse as my everyday bag," says one shopper. "I can fit everything in here. I have placed a bottle of water and a small foldable umbrella with my wallet, 2 sunglass cases, a battery pack for my phone and of course my phone. Easy getting things in and out as it only has a magnetic closure...."

Kate Spade Staci Square Crossbody $109 $349 Save $240 Staci's bag has got it going on! The square shape is so on-trend. Carry this pretty little thang by the handle or as a crossbody. It's the epitome of ladylike. $109 at Kate Spade

Since it packs a style punch, this bag is great for travel, when every piece has to truly earn its spot in your suitcase. Fans agree: "This is so cute and perfect as a purse to take on trips when you want something small to carry."

Kate Spade Rowe Medium Top Zip Satchel $109 $399 Save $290 Available in two pretty shades and with a secure zip top, it's the perfect throw-everything-in-and-go bag — but structured enough to bring the chic, too. $109 at Kate Spade

While this pretty satchel is certainly appropriate for the office, it's also playful enough for nights out — and a total workhorse when you're traveling. Size-wise? One shopper says, "It fits my iPad pro 11" with plenty of extra room for anything else I need to bring with me. It's the perfect size bag."

Kate Spade Tinsel Small Cosmetic Case $29 $79 Save $50 This mini makeup bag holds multiple lipsticks (for when you just can't decide), your mascara (along with the dried out one you still can't seem to part with) and all your other beauty essentials. $29 at Kate Spade

Brilliantly, this cosmetics case also keeps spills contained. One reviewer says, "I bought three for gifts for people. They love them." Smart. Stock up! Also in black and rose gold.

Kate Spade Brynn Large Continental Wallet $69 $229 Save $160 You'll love whipping out this stylish little number when paying for your coffee. Multiple card slots and pockets keep essentials in order, and it zips closed, for security. $69 at Kate Spade

Shoppers rave: "Absolutely love this wallet. Sleek beautiful leather with a great zipper! Perfect for everyday use, with style!!!" Another happy customer says: "So glad I got it!! ... I will be buying another one at a later date!!!" Need we say more?

Kate Spade Ella Gingham Tote $189 $399 Save $210 Carryalls don't have to be boring. Case in point: this cushy logo-emblazoned number. It's the perfect size for a laptop or this week's groceries, plus its gingham print is perfect for spring! $189 at Kate Spade

We love both the green and navy colors and the fact that it's so roomy! The zippered tote is perfect for commuting to the office and traveling.

Kate Spade Claude Dachshund Crossbody $149 $429 Save $280 This crossbody is perfect if you want to carry your important things without all the bulk — and all in an eye-catching, adorable design. Plus, your hands are free to keep up with your group texts and grip that vanilla latte. $149 at Kate Spade

What a sweet (and useful!) tribute to woman's best friend. One fan, who says the bag is even cuter in person, continues: "I am a big fan of Kate Spade novelty purses and this one is an adorable statement piece to add to my collection."

Kate Spade Weston Shoulder Bag $129 $359 Save $230 This beautiful pastel pink color is the perfect accent for spring looks! Wear it crossbody or as a shoulder bag! $129 at Kate Spade

Smaller shoppers seem to appreciate the proportions of this stunning bag: "You can put all your essentials in here to take with you but it is not too big! This purse is the 'perfect' size and shape to carry all day."

Kate Spade Chelsea Weekender Bundle $139 $399 Save $260 This roomy weekender is perfect for quick getaways or to lug along as your carry-on for longer trips. That cute polka dot pattern is sure to make your day. $139 at Kate Spade

"Perfect bag for a quick weekend getaway. There are so many pockets with zippers and snaps. I love it..." says one fan. And at over 50% off, you can't afford not to get it.

Kate Spade Chelsea Medium Backpack $89 $299 Save $210 This backpack is meant for much more than lugging to second period Social Studies. It features credit card slots and multiple spacious zip pockets, all within a chic polka-dot design. $89 at Kate Spade

Shoppers love this little wonder for travel: "I got this for a vacation and love it! The size is perfect for carrying what you might need while out and about. Fits a water bottle and small umbrella with plenty of room for other items," shared one explorer.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.