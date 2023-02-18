Surprise! Save up to 80% at Kate Spade for Presidents' Day
Sure, we expect certain things to be on sale this time of year — Presidents' Day weekend is always packed with great deals. But gorgeous luxury bags from Kate Spade? Now that's a shocker. Yep, the Kate Spade Surprise Presidents' Day sale has thrown us for a loop: iconic bags, clothes and shoes from the label's Surprise line are marked down to clearance prices. We're still hyperventilating from the deals. A subtly sparkly tote down from $280 to just $79? This pastel crossbody, only $109 from $250? What is happening? Find the best of the bunch below, or shop the entire sale here.
Flash Glitter Tote$79$359Save $280
Rosie Small Crossbody$119$349Save $230
Natalia Boxed Large Turn Lock Wallet$69$279Save $210
Bailey Shoulder Bag$119$359Save $240
Darcy Small Bucket Bag$119$359Save $240
Staci Square Crossbody$109$349Save $240
Rowe Medium Top Zip Satchel$125$399Save $274
Tinsel Small Cosmetic Case$29$79Save $50
Brynn Large Continental Wallet$69$229Save $160
Ella Extra Large Tote$139$399Save $260
Schuyler Medium Tote$89$359Save $270
Claude Dachshund Crossbody$149$429Save $280
Max Duffel Crossbody$109$359Save $250
Chelsea Weekender Bundle$139$399Save $260
Flash Glitter Tote
The crowd is going wild for this tote. "I'm absolutely in love with this purse! It's so cute and fun. Great size and I get so many compliments on it! Can't wait to get it in other colors," says one of many fans.
Rosie Small Crossbody
It's the perfect pouch for wallet, keys, phone, and then some (there's room for hand sanitizer, a pack of tissues, and a few beauty items). "Love this bag," says a five-star fan. "Gorgeous color, long adjustable strap and the perfect size to hold essentials. Beautiful workmanship, excellent quality...."
Natalia Boxed Large Turn Lock Wallet
Let's just take a moment to celebrate the price drop on this gorgeous quilted wallet — it's down to $69 from $210! And it's pretty enough to double as a clutch. A zip coin compartment and multiple dividers ensure you stay organized.
Bailey Shoulder Bag
Sleek, feminine and super-functional. "I absolutely love this shoulder bag," says one reviewer. "It has plenty of room inside, and the key issue for me is that many bags don't have outside access...I like having the outer access for my keys." This little beauty has got that.
Darcy Small Bucket Bag
Made of refined grain leather, this classic has many fans. Size-wise, apparently, it's perfect. "I love this purse as my everyday bag," says one shopper. "I can fit everything in here. I have placed a bottle of water and a small foldable umbrella with my wallet, 2 sunglass cases, a battery pack for my phone and of course my phone. Easy getting things in and out as it only has a magnetic closure...."
Staci Square Crossbody
Since it packs a style punch, this bag is great for travel, when every piece has to truly earn its spot in your suitcase. Fans agree: "This is so cute and perfect as a purse to take on trips when you want something small to carry."
Rowe Medium Top Zip Satchel
While this pretty satchel is certainly appropriate for the office, it's also playful enough for nights out — and a total workhorse when you're traveling. Size-wise? One shopper says, "It fits my iPad pro 11" with plenty of extra room for anything else I need to bring with me. It's the perfect size bag."
Tinsel Small Cosmetic Case
Brilliantly, this cosmetics case also keeps spills contained. One reviewer says, "I bought three for gifts for people. They love them." Smart. Stock up! Also in black and rose gold.
Brynn Large Continental Wallet
Shoppers rave: "Absolutely love this wallet. Sleek beautiful leather with a great zipper! Perfect for everyday use, with style!!!" Another happy customer says: "So glad I got it!! ... I will be buying another one at a later date!!!" Need we say more?
Ella Extra Large Tote
This tote has many fans. One says, "This bag is absolutely stunning! I could not love this bag more! So roomy & as usual, it's superb Kate Spade quality! Shipping was fast, and packaged perfectly! I would buy this bag over and over! A+++++"
Schuyler Medium Tote
"...It is the perfect color pink, with so much storage and so comfortable to carry," shared one customer. "I get so many compliments on it and I love the price. Very good investment!"
Claude Dachshund Crossbody
This pup-purse will match winter outfits beautifully. What a sweet (and useful!) tribute to woman's best friend. One fan, who says the bag is even cuter in person, continues: "I am a big fan of Kate Spade novelty purses and this one is an adorable statement piece to add to my collection."
Max Duffel Crossbody
Smaller shoppers seem to appreciate the proportions of this stunning bag: "I bought this for the size, and it really is perfect for my petite frame...the perfect size for me," says a five-star fan.
Chelsea Weekender Bundle
"Perfect bag for a quick weekend getaway. There are so many pockets with zippers and snaps. I love it..." says one fan. And at nearly 50% off, you can't afford not to get it.
