Kate Spade is having a massive Mother's Day sale — save 25 percent sitewide

Score big on shoulder bags, totes, and more. (Photo: Kate Spade)

Kate Spade, your favorite source for designer accessories, has launched a giant Mother's Day sale: 25% off your purchase. That includes bags, wallets, accessories and clothes (with some exclusions, of course).

You have to move quickly if you want to snap up your faves for a bargain — the best stuff is going fast. Don't forget to use code MOTHERSDAY to rake in the savings.

There's still plenty in stock. You'll find Kate Spade's bestselling handbags, wallets and wearables at unreal prices. So pick up your jaw and head to this mega sale right now to see for yourself, but bear in mind that some exclusions do apply.

And if you want to shop now and pay later, go for it! You can opt to split your purchase into four interest-free payments with Klarna, an easy installment plan.

Check out my absolute favorites from Kate Spade's massive sale — it's my gift to you (and the mama in your life, of course).

Roulette top-handle crossbody

Who wouldn't love this sweet little bag? (Photo: Kate Spade)

If you — or the mom you plan on gifting this to — isn't the type to tote around a ton, this sumptuous pebbled leather crossbody is perfect for her. It has 10 slots for her cards and a zipper pocket for cash and coins.

$74 $198 at Kate Spade

Bradley crossbody bag

The Bradley crossbody bag is the holy grail of designer bags. It's 40% off! (Photo: Kate Spade)

I go crazy for a crossbody bag, and so do lots of Kate Spade shoppers — they're one of the brand's most popular styles. This supple Kate Spade version is “my type” in a nutshell. You can wear it with practically any outfit, it fits a boatload of stuff, and best of all, the long strap lets you wear it as a shoulder bag or crossbody — either way it's a comfortable fit.

What a massive style upgrade: I'm in love! It's still in stock in soft pink or neutral black or taupe, and it’s only $120.

$120 $228 at Kate Spade

All Day large tote

This Kate Spade tote is an absolute classic. (Photo: Kate Spade)

Kate Spade's most popular tote, this generously sized shoulder bag is in stock in five colors and priced to sell! Just $112 for a top-of-the-line crossgrain leather bag that can carry your wallet, laptop, an extra sweater and more — it's a dream. With its faux-saffiano leather lining, pinmount logo and wristlet pouch, it’s unmistakably Kate Spade.

$112 $248 at Kate Spade

Little Better Sam nylon shoulder bag

The perfect pop of color. (Photo: Kate Spade)

If you're not looking to spend over $100 but still want to get mom a cute bag, she'll love this hot pink number. Made of sturdy nylon, it's big enough to fit the essentials and looks oh-so-cute paired with anything from jeans to a pretty spring frock. Plus, that price tag is almost too good to be true.

$94 $178 at Kate Spade

Spencer metallic small bifold wallet

A fab take on a classic. (Photo: Kate Spade)

This metallic wallet is a new take on a Kate Spade preppy favorite, and it's just $74. It’s impossible not to cheer up the moment this cute little thing pops out of your purse.

It has six card slots, two slip pockets and a coin purse, so it’s the ideal, compact everyday wallet.

$56 $98 at Kate Spade

Knott medium satchel

Perfect for spring. (Photo: Kate Spade)

Satchels are always a good choice, but this mint green is a touch more playful than most. It comes with a crossbody strap, plenty of pockets, and has enough space for a book, phone, wallet and tons more.

$174 $348 at Kate Spade

