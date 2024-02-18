Kate Spade Outlet's epic Presidents' Day sale is on — shop our 10 top picks, up to 70% off

Presidents' Day weekend is in full swing and that means two things — you're enjoying a well-deserved long weekend and there are a ton of major sales to shop! And the one sale you won't want to miss out on is the Kate Spade Outlet's Presidents' Day sale. The retailer is offering 70% off everything and an extra 20% off select styles. Deals include shoes and jewelry, but the bag and purse selection is the real star of the sale.

From carry-all totes to stylish crossbody bags you'll reach for 24/7 — and even a few bundled sets — there are so many great deals to nab now. So whether you've been eyeing a specific design or could simply use an upgrade before the spring season, now's the time to buy. Plus, when you spend $150+, you'll get a free canvas tote (this gift with purchase will be applied in your cart). But don't wait too long, the Kate Spade Outlet President's Day sale ends at midnight on Feb. 20. Also important to note, most styles are final sale.

Kate Spade Outlet Brynn Tote $87 $359 Save $272 A black tote would be a welcome addition to any closet. This bag will go with any outfit and can fit all of your essentials from your wallet and sunglasses to your phone and day planner. $87 at Kate Spade Outlet

Kate Spade Outlet Madison Flap Convertible Crossbody $71 $349 Save $278 Add a pop of color to any outfit with this punchy, cherry red crossbody. You can carry this bag on your shoulder or wear it as a crossbody. Plus, it comes in five other colors, including green, black and navy. $71 at Kate Spade Outlet

Kate Spade Outlet Elsie Pebbled Leather Crossbody $89 $299 Save $210 This petite crossbody is perfect to wear to lunch with friends, when running errands or heading to the office — it does it all. You can snag this versatile design in this stunning shade of Baja Rose — or three other gorgeous colors — all for less than $90. With such a deal on a bag this versatile and stylish, we wouldn't judge you if you splurged on two. $89 at Kate Spade Outlet

Kate Spade Outlet Kitt Leopard Large Tote $89 $299 Save $210 Yes, leopard print can be worn like any other neutral! This black and white pattern is an easy way to add a little dimension to any look — plus, this tote has room for all of your must-haves. $89 at Kate Spade Outlet