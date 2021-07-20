Wrinkle woes? Kate Somerville anti-aging cream to the rescue — it's over 50 percent off!

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

So much magic in a little dab: Say buh-bye to fine lines and crow's feet and hello to a lovely glow. (Photo: QVC)

Looking for a highly effective anti-aging cream? One that actually delivers on its promise to hydrate skin and noticeably reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and crow’s feet with consistent use? Choose the product pros love.

Kate Somerville Age Arrest Anti-Wrinkle Cream is on the radar of respected beauty experts for a reason: It was developed by an 18-year Los Angeles-based skincare genius. Kate Somerville has packed this thick, rich formulation with antioxidants, amino acids, vitamin C and vitamin E — a plethora of cutting-edge ingredients that work. And right now at QVC, you can pick up a tub of this day/night cream for more than 50 percent off, down from $98 to just $45 — you save $53!

Kate Somerville has emerged as one of the leaders in anti-aging skincare, famed for treating all skin types at her world-renowned Hollywood clinic. That’s why it’s extra exciting — and frankly, shocking — that her Age Arrest Anti-Wrinkle Cream is on sale for such a steal. You get a (literally) A-list product for an everywoman price with this half-off deal.

Kate Somerville Age Arrest Anti-Wrinkle Cream is part of a brilliant line of cutting-edge products, including delicious serums and masks. (Photo: QVC)

This 1.7-ounce tub of Kate Somerville Age Arrest Anti-Wrinkle Cream is the real deal, and the proof is in the pudding. Or, in the clinical trials: An impressive 93 percent of women who participated note that their skin tone improved — and 90 percent reported a noticeable change in their skin’s elasticity — after just six weeks of use.

Participants used this fountain-of-youth potion day and night (no need to buy two tubs; this one’s a hybrid) consistently, and saw marked improvements. They noticed that fine lines, crow’s feet and wrinkles were diminished, and their complexions didn’t look as rough or dry as before.

“What’s so great about the clinic is we’re able to take these really intense, incredible treatments, and we’re able to package them and bottle them for you to use at home,” Somerville says. “Transforming skin is such a gift.”

Slather it on. Kate Somerville Age Arrest is a rich day-and-night hybrid cream. (Photo: QVC)

This luscious cream is just $45 right now on QVC; at this price, it's sure to sell out fast, so grab it now. You don't even have to shell out the whole cost. Select QVC's Easy Pay option and pay for your Kate Somerville Age Arrest Anti-Wrinkle Cream in five interest-free installments of just $9. You’ll barely feel the purchase — but oh, will you see the results!

“It gets me emotional," says Somerville, who has a passion for transforming self-esteem from the outside in. "...an older, mature woman [might] look in the mirror and say, ‘Who is that? I don’t feel that,’ and we give her her glow back. To watch these people’s lives change because of their skin? That’s what keeps us going at Kate Somerville.”

See what all the buzz is about, and get your summer glow on, by taking advantage of this incredible deal while Kate Somerville Age Arrest Anti-Wrinkle Cream is still in stock!

