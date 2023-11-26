Kate Middleton's affordable secret for glowing skin is only $10 for Cyber Monday

For a long time, Bio-Oil was the affordable beauty secret those in the know would use to diminish the look of scars and stretch marks or give skin an extra dose of hydration. It's certainly a favorite among celebrities, whether it's reality royalty like Kim Kardashian or actual royalty, like Kate Middleton, who credit this product with keeping their skin free of stretch marks. (Yahoo Life's beauty writer is also a fan — here's her full Bio-Oil review!) Then came TikTok, and a whole new generation of fans launched it into beauty stardom for a second run.

Amazon's top-selling oil now has over 74,000 five-star ratings, with shoppers raving about its many uses. That's why when a sale happens, we feel obligated to shout it from the rooftops. So here we go: Bio-Oil is down to $10 for Cyber Monday!

Why is this a good Cyber Monday deal?

This is the cheapest we're currently seeing the two-ounce bottle sell for online, and considering it was under a dollar less for Prime Day, we're confident that this is a great price. Plus, how often can you score a royal-approved beauty product for 10 bucks?!

Why do I need this?

So, what's all the hype about? Bio-Oil's popularity stems largely from the fact that it actually works. It's formulated with a variety of oils, including vitamin A, vitamin E, chamomile, sunflower and lavender, which blend together to create a powerful skincare product that stimulates collagen production. Collagen, which creates greater skin elasticity (read: diminished wrinkles), can also help to reduce the look of scars, stretch marks and dark patches.

All those oils also provide some serious hydration, further benefiting your skin. The formula won't clog your pores, so people with oily, dry or combination skin can use Bio-Oil without worry. For those with fresh scars (e.g., from a C-section, or stretch marks from the pregnancy itself), Bio-Oil can help with itchiness as it smooths out the skin.

It's amassed a huge celeb fan base.

Halle Berry swears by the stuff: "It’s the only thing I believe, just in my personal opinion, that actually puts a dent in removing your stretch marks," she told her Instagram followers. "I’ve been using it for, I don’t know, 15 years now. I got through both of my children, this oil helped. I got through stretch marks from my gymnastics days as a kid, this oil helped."

Kristin Chenoweth told Prevention she uses it around her eyes and on her laugh lines. "I want people to know about it. I love Bio-Oil,” she said. "If you’re consistent, it’s huge."

Kate Middleton is one of countless celebs (and over 74,000 Amazon shoppers) who swear by Bio-Oil. (Getty Images)

What reviewers say

Don't want to take celebrities' word for it? We'll let some of its other biggest fans tell you just how amazing this stuff is. One 71-year-old reviewer wrote, "Bio-Oil is the best skin product on the market. I use it twice a day, in the morning and before I go to bed. Small lines have disappeared. My skin is very smooth and seems to glow. A doctor recommended this to one of my friends, who told me about it. I have bought several bottles as gifts."

Another fan called it "freaking amazing!" She wrote: "I use this stuff all over my body. It's great — it's lightweight, so I don't feel like I just took a bath in a deep fryer. I can use it on my face without worrying about breaking out (like I often do when using coconut oil), and it leaves my skin soft and glowing. ... It sinks in fast, so I don't leave greasy fingerprints everywhere. I can't stress enough how great this stuff is."

This happy shopper shared: "I got bit by a dog last summer, and nothing was working to get rid of the scar. I also had a scar from a scratch on my knee, as well as chicken pox scars and scars from wrist surgery. This oil seems to be fading them all!"

"I used to have really bad acne," explained a five-star fan. "The first week of using this I noticed my skin was getting softer and looking glowy, after one month my skin just literally stopped producing acne. Even though I have acne scars they are fading rather quickly. The only con is that it makes your skin look oily but that's to be expected since it is oily."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

