Kate Middleton Went to a 24-Hour Music Festival and Wore These Chic $175 White Sneakers

Any event vetted by a royal is inherently iconic. But when said event is a five-day, 24-hour music festival?!?! Yeah, that's when we're a tad more salty we didn't get the invite lol. The royal in question is Kate Middleton, who was apparently having dinner with Rose Hanbury (aka the Marchioness of Cholmondeley) and her husband David (the Marquess of Cholmondeley) at their home, Houghton Hall, when she was talked into attending their Houghton Festival—the brainchild of DJ Craig Richards, who launched the event in 2017.

Here is this year's ~vibe~ in case you were wondering:

According to a source who spoke with the Daily Mail, "Catherine was nervous about the idea, but, after much discussion with her protection officers, she went with lots of security. William wasn't there." Once Kate got to the festival grounds, it seemed as though she "was in high spirits, ordering spicy margaritas, eating affogato, and speaking affably with the other members of her party" at on-site restaurant Turntable & Napkin, according to an Evening Standard report. Love this for her!

And what I love for me is that Kate's margaritas and affogato 'fit can actually be replicated IRL. Thanks to a sneaky onlooker, we now know the Princess of Wales opted for optimal comfort at the festival with a pair of flat, white Veja Campo sneakers, black skinny jeans, and a black boat neck top.

one of the boys snapped kate middleton @ houghton 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JRQjNywXdf — Jazz (@JazzWild_) August 15, 2023

Kate outfitted her low-key attire with a thin necklace featuring a pendant, a bracelet, hoop earrings, and perhaps most amusingly...a festival wristband. Kind of iconic!

FYI, for quite some time, Rose, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, was actually dubbed the Duchess of Cambridge's "rural rival." We have a full breakdown of the rumors about her and Prince William over this way, but TL;DR: The tabloids made false claims about Prince William and Rose's relationship way back in 2019. Those reports were then followed by the Daily Mail publishing a gossip item saying "friends" claimed Kate was feuding with Rose and they had a "terrible" falling out. The Sun further reported that Kate and her "rural rival" used to be close, but Kate was now trying to "phase" Rose out of her life.

All of these reports have since been scrubbed from the internet, and clearly Kate and Rose still hang out, so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

After all the fuss, the Daily Mail’s royal reporter Richard Kay actually wound up shooting the entire narrative down, saying, "Both sides have considered legal action, but because none of the reports have been able to offer any evidence about what the so-called dispute is about, they have chosen to ignore it. These hurtful rumors of a fallout are simply false."

