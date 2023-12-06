Kate Middleton Wears Her Favorite Gianvito Rossi Suede Pumps in Blue for Children’s Hospital Opening

Kate Middleton attended Evelina London’s new children’s hospital opening in London on Tuesday. The new facility was created to focus on family-centric care for young patients, offering a seamless experience from pre-surgery to recovery in one cohesive space.



Sticking to her favorites, the Princess of Wales stepped into a classic pair of “Midnight Blue’ suede pumps from Gianvito Rossi at the event. The royal’s shoes featured rich dark blue suede uppers that transitioned into triangular knife-like pointed toes all sat atop thin but reliable 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels that offered the young royal a subtle and sophisticated boost.

Kate Middleton attends the opening of Evelina London’s new children’s day surgery unit on Dec. 05, 2023 in London. WireImage

Suede pumps are a go-to style for Middleton all year round, specifically from brands like Gianvito Rossi, Emmy London, Prada, Aquazzura and Jimmy Choo, among others. The suede uppers of the shoe provide the silhouette with a unique textural feature that further diversifies the otherwise classic pump style. Gianvito Rossi features both male and female styles, including a range of mules, flats, booties and even sneakers. The Italian footwear retailer also stocks accessories, including belts and clutches.

More from Footwear News

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s shoes. WireImage

Gianvito Rossi 105 Suede pumps in “Midnight Blue.”

Opting for a tonal look, Middleton sported a bright blue suit from Alexander McQueen, which was comprised of a tailored blazer and matching trousers. Layered underneath her blazer, the royal wore a long-sleeved knitted jumper, also in a light blue hue. Middleton’s tailored trousers were belted.

Kate Middleton attends the opening of Evelina London’s new children’s day surgery unit on Dec. 05, 2023 in London. WireImage

Additionally, the Princess sported a variety of shiny gold jewelry fitted with dark blue gemstones that matched her ensemble. Middleton wore her dark brown tresses parted down the middle, styled in face-framing waves.

Middleton can often be found wearing pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among others. However, her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

About the Author

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Most Comfortable Heels

Best Work Shoes for Women

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: (L-R) Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Catharine, Princess of Wales attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

British Royal Family’s 2023 Easter Celebration With Kate Middleton, Prince William & More

View Gallery22 Images

Launch Gallery: Kate Middleton Wearing Jenny Packham Dresses Over the Years

Best of Footwear News

Sign up for FN's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.