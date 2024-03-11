The First Official Photo of Kate Middleton Since Her Abdominal Surgery Has Been Recalled Over ‘Manipulation’ Concerns

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

UPDATE: On Sunday March 10, major news agencies issued a recall notice over the first official photo of Kate Middleton with her children since her abdominal surgery.

The Associated Press said it was pulling the photo from its news wires because “it appeared the source had manipulated the image in a way that did not meet AP’s photo standards.” The Agence France-Presse and Reuters also pulled the image.

Kensington Palace has yet to respond.

Original story:

We have our first statement from Kate Middleton amid growing concerns for her health and wellness—and it came with an official palace portrait.

On March 10, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a new photo of Middleton with her three kids, which was reportedly taken by Prince William at Windsor “earlier this week” in honor of the UK's Mother's Day, according to BBC News. “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months,” the caption read. “Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day.” The note was signed signed “C” for Catherine.



In the photo, Middleton smiles wide in a pair of skinny jeans, a black sweater, and a gray jacket. The princess sits in a chair with her arms wrapped around Prince Louis, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 8. Prince George, 10, stands behind the trio with both arms embracing his mom.

On January 17, Kensington Palace announced that Kate Middleton was recovering from “successful” abdominal surgery and would be taking a step back from her royal duties until Easter (March 31). Aside from a small update that the princess had returned to Windsor on January 29, the royal family has remained relatively quiet about the Middleton's progress, leading to growing online concern and conspiracy theories about her health and whereabouts that were not calmed by the grainy car photos of the princess shared by TMZ in early March.

In their original statement, Kensington Palace noted that the princess “appreciates the interest” the news would generate, but they would only provide updates “when there is significant new information to share.”

Royals

What’s Going On With Kate Middleton? Depends Who You Ask

The future queen has been taking a break from public life since Christmas, and speculation is reaching a tipping point.

“She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the statement read.

As for Prince William—who has reportedly begun increasing his public appearances as his wife recuperates and his father, King Charles, undergoes treatment for cancer—a rep recently told People that “his focus is on his work and not on social media.”

Originally Appeared on Glamour