Kate Middleton’s Surgery Could ‘Build Bridges’ With Harry & Meghan Amid Their Feud

After recent reports claimed that the Sussexes privately sent their well wishes to the princess, some insiders believe Kate Middleton’s surgery response from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could finally set the stage for a reconciliation.

On January 17, 2024, Kensington Palace announced that the Princess of Wales underwent a “planned abdominal surgery.” While her condition was never disclosed, the palace revealed that she will be taking a break from royal duties until the Easter holiday as she continues to recover from her procedure. In the meantime, it seems Kate’s hospital stay may have prompted an olive branch from the Sussexes—and vice versa.

More from StyleCaster

“Health problems do tend to put everything else in perspective,” an old friend of Prince Harry, Kate, and Prince William told The Daily Beast. “If Harry and Meghan have made an effort to reach out to Kate to offer their best wishes, Kate will reciprocate.”

The friend went on to emphasize that while William might not be receptive to a reconciliation, the Princess of Wales is open to make things right with the Sussexes. “William would quite happily never speak to either of them again, but Kate’s a peacemaker at heart,” they shared. “She would definitely be open to using this situation to build bridges. Never waste a good crisis, right?”

Harry and William’s old schoolmate highlighted that Kate used to have a wonderful friendship with her brother-in-law, before recent royal controversies set a bitter tone for their relationship. “You have to remember that Kate and Harry were exceptionally close. He adored her, and she provided a sense of stability after the chaos of his youth,” the friend added. “I actually can’t imagine a world in which he wouldn’t have sent her a note, despite everything.”

While Harry and Meghan have not made any public comments on Kate’s surgery—or King Charles’ recent procedure, for that matter—the general consensus seems to be that the Sussexes have reached out privately to share their well wishes for a speedy recovery. It might be the start of something new for the royal family, as the Daily Beast’s source notes that everyone has “had enough” of the infighting.

“Everyone in the family has, frankly, had enough of the whole feud narrative,” the insider shared. “It’s way past time the whole thing was put to bed. Trust has been damaged, and I don’t think they are ever going to be calling each other for a heart to heart like the old days, but it’s time to move on.”

Spare by Prince Harry

Spare by Prince Harry

$18.00$36.0050% Off

Buy Now

Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, is out now. Told for the first time in his own words, the book takes readers through the Duke of Sussex’s life with the British royal family, from the death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997 to how the moment led to his decision decades later to move to America with his wife, Meghan Markle, and leave Buckingham Palace for good in 2020. “With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief,” the publisher’s description reads.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.

Best of StyleCaster