Kate Middleton's favorite sneakers are a major deal during Cyber Weekend -- get them for $45!

Kate Middleton's cute white sneakers are 30 percent off right now. (Photo: Getty Images)

Sometimes we can get the royal treatment even if we don't know the queen. For only $45 we can dress like Kate Middleton during the Black Friday sale still happening at Zappos.

The Duchess of Cambridge can’t stop wearing the Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers that go with absolutely everything.

The classic white lace-ups are perfect for a casual weekend, with a pair of jeans, joggers or sailor pants, as seen here — and Black Friday is the day to grab them. Normally $65, these shoes are currently on sale for just $45.50.

Dressed in a chic pair of wide-leg trousers and a colorful striped top, the stylish royal completed her nautical look with her favorite sneakers. (Photo: Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Kate Middleton sport the affordable shoes.

Last spring, Kate visited her new Back to Nature Garden at the Royal Horticultural Society Chelsea Flower Show in the same classic kicks. She kept her look casual and chic, styling her classic Superga sneakers with an M.i.h Jeans white floral eyelet blouse, a pair of Massimo Dutti camel culotte trousers and finished off with a pair of Monica Vinader drop earrings.

The Duchess of Cambridge sports cropped pants and a lightweight blouse with her Superga sneakers. (Photo: Getty Images)

The Duchess’s Superga 2750 Cotu Classic sneakers have been a staple for decades. You can style them with maxi dresses, midi skirts, jeans and so much more. You can shop them in Kate’s classic white, or go for gray or white with a gum sole.

So it’s no surprise the popular Superga style has near-perfect ratings, with over 1,400 positive reviews on Zappos. As one customer wrote, “I've owned these sneakers for over 20 years. I bought my first pair in Italy and they have been a staple in my wardrobe ever since.” Another said, “They are incredibly comfy, super stylish and don't hurt my feet in any way.” Bottom line, these Supergas are “a real timeless shoe to work into any season.”

Act fast to catch the Black Friday sale price for Kate’s Supergas!

These lace-up sneakers are made from study canvas and a cushioned footbed for stability and all-day comfort. (Photo: Zappos)

