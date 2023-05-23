Kate Middleton wore her fave sneakers in this adorable pic — and they're on sale for Memorial Day at Amazon

Kate Middleton has access to an endless supply of designer duds, yet she keeps choosing one pair of shoes to wear over and over again: these ultra-affordable white Superga Cotu sneakers. She's gotten a lot wear out of these kicks, and judging by her recent Mother's Day celebration, it doesn't look like she'll stop wearing them anytime soon. The best part, they're on sale at Amazon for $43 (was $65) in white for Memorial Day.

Superga Superga Unisex 2750 Cotu White Sneaker $43 $65 Save $21 These classic canvas kicks sell out fast, but right now, these Princess-approved shoes are in stock and on sale. $43 at Amazon

We've seen Princess Kate wear these sneakers in all sorts of places — at flower shows, parent power talks, playing tennis or watching boat races — but our favorite is her Mother's Day pic. It's about the cutest snap we've seen of the princess and her brood.

She posted the shot to Instagram for Mother's Day (in the UK, Mother's Day fell on March 19 this year). They're all just hanging out in a tree — who knew Supergas were great for climbing trees?

It's easy to see why these Supergas are so lauded: The Cotu sneakers are made of sturdy yet lightweight canvas, with a cushioned footbed for stability and comfort. They're a perfect match with jeans, leggings, dresses and skirts — seriously, they won't look out of place no matter what you team them with. Thousands of Amazon shoppers agree — they're versatile and effortlessly cool. With more than 5,300 five-star reviews by verified shoppers, they've amassed quite a fan base.

Kate Middleton has worn her Superga Cotu sneakers for years. (Photos: Getty)

The Duchess herself wore her Superga Cotu kicks as far back as 2017 to the London Marathon. She's since worn them to tennis matches and other public functions — and they make a prominent appearance in her family's 2022 holiday card.

"I saw Princess Kate wearing these sneakers on their Christmas card," shared one royal watcher. "No, I didn’t receive one, Silly! I love the simple style of this shoe. It’s timeless yet chic! Just like Kate. Perfect fit for my feet. I usually don’t purchase shoes online because I have a wide toe area. They are sturdy and I will be taking them on a European River Cruise soon. Maybe I will bump into Her Majesty and we will be twinning!"

"I love these shoes," shared another fan. "I'm on my second pair, and I plan on making these my go-to everyday white shoes. They're super comfy and go with any outfit!"

Are they flawless? One shopper seems to think so: "These trainers are the perfect shoe! I have dressed them up and down and they go with everything! Very stylish looking!"

Snap up your pair before sizes disappear — once word gets out about this sale, Kate's iconic shoe is sure to fly off the shelves.

