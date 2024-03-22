Kate Middleton Reveals She Is Undergoing Chemotherapy for Cancer in Unprecedented Public Announcement

Kate Middleton has broken her silence about her health amid ongoing speculation, revealing that she's undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

The Princess of Wales announced the news in a statement on Twitter.

BREAKING A personal message from the Princess of Wales revealing she is undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer. “This of course came as a huge shock and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.” pic.twitter.com/zukfJAcqFH — Roya Nikkhah (@RoyaNikkhah) March 22, 2024

And also released a video:

BREAKING: Kate Middleton announces she is receiving treatment for cancer, following abdominal surgery in Januarypic.twitter.com/XrzWmvKvD0 — BNO News (@BNONews) March 22, 2024

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," Kate explained. "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

Kate added that she and Prince William "have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment."

She went on to say, "But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok. As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits."

"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too," Kate continued. "As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both. We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I am able — but for now, I must focus on making a full recovery."

A palace spokesperson tells People that Kate started preventative chemotherapy in late February: "The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team. She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery," they said, adding that Prince William "will continue to balance supporting his wife and family and maintaining his official duties as he has done since the start of the year."

We're wishing her all the best at this time.

