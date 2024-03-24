Kate Middleton Reportedly ‘Wrote Every Word’ of Her Cancer Announcement

X.com/@KensingtonRoyal

It's no secret that public figures often employ publicists and speechwriters to craft the perfect message, but sources say Kate Middleton wanted full control over of her recent medical announcement.

Following months of speculation and conspiracy theories, Middleton addressed her health in a personal video message released on March 22. “She wrote every word herself,” a palace source told People. In the two-minute message filmed from the gardens of Windsor, the Princess of Wales gave fans a long-awaited update on her January abdominal surgery.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time it was thought that my condition was noncancerous. The surgery was successful; however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” she said towards the beginning of her message. “My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

According to an alleged family friend, Middleton "wrote the words herself, delivered it personally and wanted to decide when the time was right to hit the world with this news.”

During her speech, the princess said her diagnosis “came as a huge shock” and that she had needed to process everything privately before sharing the news publicly. “As you can imagine this has taken time," she said. “It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment, but most importantly it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I’m going to be OK.”

She continued, “As I’ve said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body, and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support, and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.” You can read the entire speech here.

On March 24, a Kensington Palace spokesperson shared Prince William and Kate Middleton's response to the “kind messages” they've received since Friday's announcement. “The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message,” the statement said, per People. “They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time.”

