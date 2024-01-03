Kate Middleton Posts 2023 Recap Vid Including Her Striking Garden Portrait & That Scene-Stealing Dress

2023 was quite a memorable year for the British royal family. From the show-stopping ensembles to the striking portraits, 2023 was definitely one for the books. To close out the year, Kate Middleton, 41, and Prince William, 41, shared a recap video titled “This Was 2023” on social media, which gave royally-obsessed fans a chance to look back at some highlight moments.

The montage clip starts with the Wales family dressed in fancy attire for King Charles’s coronation ceremony, which happened earlier in the year. (Remember when Princess Catherine and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, 8, wore matching dresses and headpieces?)

There were two particularly notable images included in the video. The first was the gorgeous garden portrait of the prince and princess from royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and his new wife, Rajwa Alseif, in Amman. For the event, Princess Catherine wore a stunning pale pink gown by Elie Saab, which featured a high neckline and long sleeves. Prince William opted for a classic tux with a blue tie.

Then, of course, we spotted the stunning royal portrait from the annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace where Catherine's pink sequin gown designed by Jenny Packham absolutely stole the show.

Other moments included William posing on the red carpet at the 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards, Catherine surprising everyone with her piano skills at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest finale and so much more. The caption read, “2023 [green check mark emoji] Thank you to everyone who has been a part of our year.”

The video also featured a still image at an event for “Shaping Us”, which is an initiative the Princess of Wales first launched in January of 2023 to help reshape early childhood development.

Back in July of last year, the mother of three celebrated the six-month anniversary by posting a montage video on social media, which was filled with press events and interview clips. “Six months of #ShapingUs,” the royal wrote in the caption. “Our campaign highlights the importance of early childhood and how it can shape the adults we become. From pregnancy to the age of five, our brains develop at an exponential rate. It’s been a wonderful six months of spreading awareness far and wide, with so much more to come.”

We can’t wait to see what the new year has in store for the royal fam.

