Kate Middleton Just Had Abdominal Surgery—Here's What That Means

Kate Middleton is currently recovering from a “planned abdominal surgery,” Kensington Palace announced Wednesday morning. The Princess of Wales is expected to remain hospitalized for 10 to 14 days, The New York Times reported.

Kensington Palace made the announcement on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram account, noting that the 42-year-old won’t make another public appearance until after Easter “based on the current medical advice.”

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the statement said.

The comments section of the post were flooded with well-wishes, as well as questions about what “abdominal surgery” means. Here’s what to know about the medical term and what abdominal surgery can entail.

What is abdominal surgery?

“Abdominal surgery” is a broad term used to describe a surgical procedure that involves opening the abdominal cavity, according to The University of Tennessee Medical Center. It usually involves treating diseases, conditions, or injuries to the stomach and bowels, liver, gallbladder, pancreas, bile ducts, or surrounding soft tissues, the organization says.

Why did Princess Kate have to get abdominal surgery?

It isn’t clear. In fact, Kensington Palace noted that she wants to keep this information private, so the public will likely never know.

However, People notes that the issue is “non-cancerous" and The New York Times reported that the surgery was "planned" and "successful."

What are the reasons for abdominal surgery?

There are a lot of potential reasons someone might undergo abdominal surgery, including the repair or removal of different tissues and organs in the abdominal area, per The University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Common reasons for abdominal surgeries include:

Removal of the appendix (aka an appendectomy)

Gall bladder removal surgery

Hernia repair

Removal of malignant tumors and lesion (and non-cancerous growths like lipomas)

How is abdominal surgery done?

The way the surgery is completed depends on the procedure someone is having done. Some medical conditions require more intensive surgeries, while others can be done via laparoscopic surgery, which is a surgical technique where short, narrow tubes are inserted into the abdomen through small incisions, per Medline Plus.

What does abdominal surgery recovery look like?

Recovery time can vary for abdominal surgery, depending on the type of surgery someone has and why it was done. With laparoscopic surgery, you can usually go back to work after three days, Cleveland Clinic says. But recovery from more invasive surgeries may take longer.

How common is abdominal surgery?

Abdominal surgery isn’t rare, but this can vary depending on the type of surgery. An appendectomy, for example, is one of the most commonly performed surgeries in the United States and globally. Hernia repairs are also very common.

How risky is it?

The health risk involved in abdominal surgeries depend on the type of surgery being performed. However, all surgeries come with risks.

Kensington Palace said they would update people on Kate’s recovery when “there is significant new information to share."

