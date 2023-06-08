Kate Middleton loves these supportive Lululemon sneakers — snag them while you still can

Kate Middleton may get to choose from the dazzling crown jewels when prepping for official royal events, but that hasn't stopped her from wearing much more attainable accessories in her daily life. Yesterday the Duchess stopped by the Maidenhead Rugby Club to practice rugby drills with the team and looked the part in a sporty tee, joggers and a pair of the popular Lululemon Chargefeel Sneakers.

It’s easy to see why Kate is such a fan of the sporty kicks: Not only do they boast an insole that's supportive enough for both running and training activities; it features a pressure-mapped outsole that provides ample traction and flexibility. They also have a dual-density midsole that will literally add some spring to your step.

The ultra-lightweight sneakers weigh just 9.7 ounces and they have a soft and stretchy upper that is breathable and designed on a female-specific shape for a comfortable fit. Plus, their simple single-color design makes them versatile enough to wear with just about anything. Kate’s not the only one who has given the shoes her seal of approval: Over 900 shoppers have bestowed a five-star rating, with one calling them the “best athletic shoes ever.”

Snag a pair of Kate's sporty kicks while you still can! (Photo: Getty and Lululemon)

“Hands down the best runners out there,” said one happy customer. “As soon as I put these shoes on I was walking on clouds. I’ve only worn them twice and they’ve molded to my feet already. I’m on the heavier side, so having something soft for my shoes is very important when I’m walking or running, and these shoes do it all.”

A second called them “hands down the comfiest shoes your feet will ever touch,” before adding, “I’m on my third pair. I wear for long walks and my feet never get tired.”

Even people with foot ailments rave about how comfy and supportive they are. “It's so hard for me to find comfortable shoes since I have bunions. First time I wore them, it was like wearing shoes that have been molded to my feet without any pain. I wore them on the plane, walked kilometers, hiked around Lynn Canyon in Vancouver and I didn't have any pain at all,” wrote one.

While Kate’s white pair is sold out in most sizes, Chargefeels come in six other colors that are well stocked, including a bold neon yellow color, a classic Oxford blue and a pretty pink. Each pair will set you back $138, which is on the pricier side for a sneaker, but seeing as how they are both customer- and royal-approved they seem to be well worth the price. Plus, they come with a 30-day trail, so if you aren’t fully satisfied you can return them for a full refund.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.