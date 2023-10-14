Kate Humble: ‘I’ve grown out of thinking “Am I ridiculous because I'm scared of going to parties?”’

Television presenter Kate ­Humble, 54, has hosted more than 50 wildlife and nature shows, including Springwatch, ­Animal Park, Escape to the Farm and Lambing Live. She and her ­husband, the documentary maker Ludo ­Graham, live on a farm in the Wye Valley.

Best of times

Best childhood memories?

The joy of growing up in an era before the advent of health and safety. When I was three, I was found a mile from my house on an adventure with my favourite blue wheelbarrow. As long as we were back before dark, we could go feral. My brother and I competed for who could climb trees the highest and who had the most plasters on their knees (always me). I loved mucking about and being muddy. My mum despaired – people think I’m scruffy but you should have seen me then; I looked like I lived in a hedge.

Best travel experience?

In the Nineties, I had this possibly odd obsession with ancient trade routes and I’d read about salt being carried across the Sahara to Timbuktu. I had an idea that I could cross the desert with the salt traders and spoke to the Mali embassy, who said there was a war and there was no way I could. I didn’t let the idea drop and, by 1999, I got to spend five weeks with the incredible salt traders, who took me 1,500 kilometres (940 miles) by camel through the Sahara desert, even though they thought I was insane. I’ve never done anything so physically hard in my life. When my brain has turned to jelly and I can’t remember my own name, this journey is the one I hope remains with me because it was the epitome of everything travel is about for me.

Best memories with animals?

I’m aware this is a slightly weird thing for a deeply unmaternal person to say, but it was probably the time I delivered my very first lamb. Also, diving with sea lions in California. They’re so ­balletic and one came right up to me so we were nose to nose. All I could see in its eyes was it thinking how rubbish I was at ­swimming and wondering, “Why can’t you swim like me?” I felt like I was in a sea lion ballet.

Best thing about home?

I know not everybody is as revolting as me, but home is the place where I can sit with my feet on the furniture and eat peanut butter from the jar. My house in the Wye Valley is the place I have lived longer than anywhere else, and the only one I’ve ever felt homesick for. I know this sounds ­indescribably cheesy, but it is ­absolutely true that every morning I wake up and walk outside and I can’t believe this is where I live. I get a little heart flutter.

Best thing about midlife?

I’m completely comfortable in my own skin. I’ve grown out of thinking, “Am I ridiculous because I’m scared of going to parties?” Nowadays, I don’t care, I just don’t go. It’s that level of acceptance. I was asked to do a cover shoot for a magazine and the editor said, “We’ll give you a makeover.” I said, “I’m sorry, you’ll do what? I don’t want a makeover, I’m ­perfectly happy as I am, thank you very much.” It felt very empowering, a ­triumphant moment.

Worst of times

Worst holiday?

I had always wanted to see whale sharks, so I found a small boat trip in ­Djibouti. We thought it was going to be incredible, but the weather was ­terrible, the boat was uncomfortable, the crew seemed uninterested and the other people on the trip were ­horrible. I think I’m quite a friendly person but they were so antisocial ­and cliquey – and I couldn’t even escape to my cabin because it made me feel sick.

Worst childhood memories?

Having an education is a privilege and I feel guilty moaning about school but, when you’re 10 and would rather be outside mucking around with horses, it feels like a massive infringement on your time. I went to a very academic school where I spent seven years learning how to take exams, which seemed utterly pointless to me. I remember reading a poem and being blown away, so I told my teacher I’d discovered this amazing poet called e e cummings, and she said, “Yeah, but we’re not doing e e cummings.” I thought, “If this is education, I’m done.”

Worst job?

I’m embarrassed to say this, because it was excruciating, but I was spotted by a modelling agency in Cape Town. I said, “I’m completely the wrong ­person to be a model” and it turned out I was right. I did a photo shoot with a group on a beach – I’ve never had a tan in my life, so I was blue, and I like food. I’ve never been particularly skinny, so everyone else was 50 kilos (110lb) and I was 60 kilos (130lb). In the end, I was cut out of the photo. After that, I was offered a job as a truck driver for a safari company and I was much better at that.

Worst experience with an animal?

I worked on a wildlife reserve in Ghana doing hippo surveys on a river, which involved being in a ­dugout canoe with a local fisherman. It looked like we were heading straight for a rock and I’m thinking, “This is a river with hippos and ­crocodiles, I really do not want to fall in” – and then I ­realised that the rock actually was a hippo and it was coming out of the water. ­Hippos are massively ­territorial and – forget lions or ­leopards – they’re the most dangerous animals in Africa, so I was rigid with fear. And then it ­disappeared and reappeared out of the water six feet away from the canoe – and I swear it was laughing at me. The absolute worst I despise people who think that they are grander, better, more ­worthy than anybody else. I think that the ­people who empty our bins are every bit as important as the people ­who are running the country, and arguably more. I also hate teacups that don’t ­contain enough tea. The minute you pour, your tea goes cold, and what’s more you just can’t hold them properly – ­particularly if, like me, you happen to have hands like shovels. I’m absolutely passionate about my tea and, when I become president of the world, I’m going to ban teacups.

‘Where the Hearth Is – Stories of Home’ by Kate Humble (£22, Aster) is out now

