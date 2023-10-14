Kate Humble: ‘I’ve grown out of thinking “Am I ridiculous because I'm scared of going to parties?”’
Television presenter Kate Humble, 54, has hosted more than 50 wildlife and nature shows, including Springwatch, Animal Park, Escape to the Farm and Lambing Live. She and her husband, the documentary maker Ludo Graham, live on a farm in the Wye Valley.
Best of times
Best childhood memories?
The joy of growing up in an era before the advent of health and safety. When I was three, I was found a mile from my house on an adventure with my favourite blue wheelbarrow. As long as we were back before dark, we could go feral. My brother and I competed for who could climb trees the highest and who had the most plasters on their knees (always me). I loved mucking about and being muddy. My mum despaired – people think I’m scruffy but you should have seen me then; I looked like I lived in a hedge.
Best travel experience?
In the Nineties, I had this possibly odd obsession with ancient trade routes and I’d read about salt being carried across the Sahara to Timbuktu. I had an idea that I could cross the desert with the salt traders and spoke to the Mali embassy, who said there was a war and there was no way I could. I didn’t let the idea drop and, by 1999, I got to spend five weeks with the incredible salt traders, who took me 1,500 kilometres (940 miles) by camel through the Sahara desert, even though they thought I was insane. I’ve never done anything so physically hard in my life. When my brain has turned to jelly and I can’t remember my own name, this journey is the one I hope remains with me because it was the epitome of everything travel is about for me.
Best memories with animals?
I’m aware this is a slightly weird thing for a deeply unmaternal person to say, but it was probably the time I delivered my very first lamb. Also, diving with sea lions in California. They’re so balletic and one came right up to me so we were nose to nose. All I could see in its eyes was it thinking how rubbish I was at swimming and wondering, “Why can’t you swim like me?” I felt like I was in a sea lion ballet.
Best thing about home?
I know not everybody is as revolting as me, but home is the place where I can sit with my feet on the furniture and eat peanut butter from the jar. My house in the Wye Valley is the place I have lived longer than anywhere else, and the only one I’ve ever felt homesick for. I know this sounds indescribably cheesy, but it is absolutely true that every morning I wake up and walk outside and I can’t believe this is where I live. I get a little heart flutter.
Best thing about midlife?
I’m completely comfortable in my own skin. I’ve grown out of thinking, “Am I ridiculous because I’m scared of going to parties?” Nowadays, I don’t care, I just don’t go. It’s that level of acceptance. I was asked to do a cover shoot for a magazine and the editor said, “We’ll give you a makeover.” I said, “I’m sorry, you’ll do what? I don’t want a makeover, I’m perfectly happy as I am, thank you very much.” It felt very empowering, a triumphant moment.
Worst of times
Worst holiday?
I had always wanted to see whale sharks, so I found a small boat trip in Djibouti. We thought it was going to be incredible, but the weather was terrible, the boat was uncomfortable, the crew seemed uninterested and the other people on the trip were horrible. I think I’m quite a friendly person but they were so antisocial and cliquey – and I couldn’t even escape to my cabin because it made me feel sick.
Worst childhood memories?
Having an education is a privilege and I feel guilty moaning about school but, when you’re 10 and would rather be outside mucking around with horses, it feels like a massive infringement on your time. I went to a very academic school where I spent seven years learning how to take exams, which seemed utterly pointless to me. I remember reading a poem and being blown away, so I told my teacher I’d discovered this amazing poet called e e cummings, and she said, “Yeah, but we’re not doing e e cummings.” I thought, “If this is education, I’m done.”
Worst job?
I’m embarrassed to say this, because it was excruciating, but I was spotted by a modelling agency in Cape Town. I said, “I’m completely the wrong person to be a model” and it turned out I was right. I did a photo shoot with a group on a beach – I’ve never had a tan in my life, so I was blue, and I like food. I’ve never been particularly skinny, so everyone else was 50 kilos (110lb) and I was 60 kilos (130lb). In the end, I was cut out of the photo. After that, I was offered a job as a truck driver for a safari company and I was much better at that.
Worst experience with an animal?
I worked on a wildlife reserve in Ghana doing hippo surveys on a river, which involved being in a dugout canoe with a local fisherman. It looked like we were heading straight for a rock and I’m thinking, “This is a river with hippos and crocodiles, I really do not want to fall in” – and then I realised that the rock actually was a hippo and it was coming out of the water. Hippos are massively territorial and – forget lions or leopards – they’re the most dangerous animals in Africa, so I was rigid with fear. And then it disappeared and reappeared out of the water six feet away from the canoe – and I swear it was laughing at me. The absolute worst I despise people who think that they are grander, better, more worthy than anybody else. I think that the people who empty our bins are every bit as important as the people who are running the country, and arguably more. I also hate teacups that don’t contain enough tea. The minute you pour, your tea goes cold, and what’s more you just can’t hold them properly – particularly if, like me, you happen to have hands like shovels. I’m absolutely passionate about my tea and, when I become president of the world, I’m going to ban teacups.
‘Where the Hearth Is – Stories of Home’ by Kate Humble (£22, Aster) is out now
