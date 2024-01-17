Kate Hudson Made Contact With Her Estranged Sister and ‘Bawled Her Eyes Out’

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kate Hudson spoke candidly about the tearful joy of reconnecting with members of her family. On Sibling Revelry, the podcast she hosts with her brother Oliver Hudson, she opened up about giving the daughter of her estranged father, Bill Hudson, a phone call.

“I had this moment last year where I was like, ‘I don’t know why I don’t talk to my other siblings,’” the Almost Famous star shared, per Us Weekly. “I don’t care what the history is with our parents … I have two sisters that I don’t speak to for no other reason than our family is separated.”

“My sister and I and my brother have all just started communicating again,” Hudson continued, not specifying which of her father's two daughters she spoke to (though it's a fair bet that it's the elder half-sister, who is full-siblings with Kate's half-brother.) “And honestly, I got on the phone with my sister and we just started bawling our eyes out. It was great. [My sister] even said it. We start now. We start now.”

60th Annual Golden Apple Awards Getty Images

After their parents separated when they were young, Kate and Oliver were raised by their mother, Goldie Hawn, and their stepfather, Kurt Russell. Russell and Hawn also welcomed a son together, the actor Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier). Despite estrangement in the older generation, Hudson knows a thing or two about keeping a blended family together. She's proudly raising three kids with three dads. “It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside, I feel like we’re killing it,” she said in a 2022 interview.

Hudson told the phone story during an episode featuring guests Benji and Joel Madden, the twins behind the band Good Charlotte. On a lighter note, they revealed that at sixteen, they made a deal to “always split every dollar,” prompting Hudson to interject, “I would never make that deal with my brother.”

Reminder: call your fam!

Originally Appeared on Glamour