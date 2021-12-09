Kate Hudson says she has tough skin after dealing with an absent father: ‘I feel like I’ve handled the worst rejection you could’

Kate Hudson just got real about the effects of fatherlessness.

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old actress appeared on Jessica Alba's YouTube channel to talk about Alba's Honest company makeup products and Hudson's fitness routine, with Hudson noting she's been preparing for the filming of Knives Out 2.

"I haven’t kicked in my athleticism in years. I hit 42 and was like, ‘huh, this is getting a little harder to move things back to the way I like them.’ I thought, ‘ you know what, I’m going to make it better than it’s been,’" Hudson explained.

Then, during a talk about fame and facing rejection in Hollywood, Kate admitted to having a tough skin after dealing with the absence of her famous father Bill Hudson.

"I feel like I’ve handled the worst rejection you could and nothing beyond that gets worse," she admitted. "When you grow up and a dad’s not around, and I think a lot of people who've experienced that know exactly what I’m talking about. It’s like, my skin is so tough because nothing can reject me more than what I had to work through as a little kid."

Though she may not have a close relationship with her biological father, she has been very close with mom Goldie Hawn's longtime partner, actor Kurt Russell. Over the years, Kate has been open about her lack of a relationship with Bill. On an episode of the podcast Sibling Rivalry, which she hosts with her brother Oliver, she noted that "estrangement is unfortunately quite common."

"I think it’s important for people to talk about that. If they can’t reconnect or if it’s too challenging, that it’s OK, right? … I kind of look at my dad and I’m, like, ‘You know, the love has never ever gone anywhere. It’s always been there, no matter what those complications have been.’ And healing is … personal, and I think people sometimes just need to hear that they’re not alone in that,” Kate said. “I have a great family. I have a beautiful mother. I have a stepfather who stepped in and played a huge, huge part in sharing what it is to have a dependable father figure in our life.”