Kate Beckinsale Used This Leave-In Conditioner Before Adorning Her Ponytail With Adorable Bows



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Kate Beckinsale, 50, glowed at the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet with a sleek, trendy hairstyle.

The actress relied on Unite Hair’s 7 Seconds Detangler Leave-In Conditioner to prep her smooth locks, according to hairstylist Scott King.



King also used Unite Hair’s Boosta Volumizing Spray and Smooth & Shine Styling Cream to create Beckinsale’s look.

Kate Beckinsale never disappoints with her red carpet looks—and her Golden Globes ensemble this year was certainly no exception. The actress brought all the glitz and glamour with a sparkly silver Atelier Zuhra gown, but the true star of the show was undoubtedly her hair, which she styled in a perfectly plump, bow-adorned ponytail. The secret to her sleek, smooth locks, according to her hair stylist? That would be Unite Hair’s 7 Seconds Detangler Leave-In Conditioner.

Shop Now 7 Seconds Detangler Leave-In Conditioner amazon.com $38.00 Unite Hair

“My inspiration for Kate’s look was a more polished and softer look of her signature ponytail,” celebrity stylist Scott King, who created the look, shared in a press release. “I prepped Kate’s wet hair with 7 Seconds Detangler, followed by Boosta Volumizing Spray and a dime size of Smooth & Shine Styling Cream, and blew out her hair.”

There you have it: The very first step to achieve Beckinsale’s chic hairstyle was Unite Hair’s detangler—a lightweight, leave-in conditioner spray designed to detangle, smooth, and protect strands, according to the brand. More specifically, the protein-based formula targets tangles and knots and protects hair from heat and UV damage. It also strengthens and repairs strands to leave hair looking healthy and shiny. The paraben-free, cruelty-free, and vegan formula is suitable for daily use on all hair types, including chemically-treated hair and extensions.

Not sold just yet? The detangler currently boasts over 8,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with reviewers saying it instantly detangles strands, smells great, and leaves hair feeling healthy. “This leave-in conditioner has transformed my daily hair routine, and I can’t help but rave about it. [The scent] is fresh, subtle, and lingers on your hair, leaving it smelling amazing throughout the day,” one shopper wrote. “This detangler lives up to its name, working its wonders in mere seconds. No more tugging or breaking my hair during the detangling process. It effortlessly glides through knots and tangles, leaving my hair smooth and manageable. It’s a true time-saver and has spared me from hair-related frustration.”

Another reviewer described it as “life changing” for his daughters who are prone to tangled hair. “A product has no business being this GOOD...Nothing ever seemed to work until I came across this magical elixir,” he wrote. “A quick spray and a few moments later what used to feel like an explorer chopping his way through the jungle with a machete is now silky-smooth like sliding into your bed with fresh sheets. There have been very few products that have had such an impact on my life. This is one of those products.”

With glowing reviews from customers and a personal stamp of approval from Beckinsale herself, this detangler just shot to the top of our to-buy list. Add the top-rated pick to your cart now, and make sure to stock up on the other products the star used to achieve her smooth locks: the Boosta Volumizing Spray and Smooth & Shine Styling Cream.

Boosta Volumizing Spray

Shop Now Boosta Volumizing Spray amazon.com $33.00 Unite

Smooth & Shine Styling Cream

Shop Now Smooth & Shine Styling Cream amazon.com $31.50 Unite Hair

