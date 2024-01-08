Kate Beckinsale Politely Declined to Wear Pants to the 2024 Golden Globes

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images

Kate Beckinsale brought the no-pants trend to the 2024 Golden Globes. On Sunday the actor graced the red carpet to present an award wearing what may be her best take on the pantsless trend yet: a silver metallic corset with a translucent skirt and a flouncy tulle rosette near the neck. She finished the look with plenty of shimmering platform sandals and a heavy layer of silver jewelry, including a flower-shaped statement ring, matching cuff bracelets, and sculptural drop earrings.

Remember the bedazzled sheer green bodysuit she wore to the premiere of The Pot au Feu at Cannes Film Festival, which somehow managed to combine long sleeves, micro-shorts, and a voluminous skirt? Or the almost-pantsless look she wore to Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday party, comprised of sheer tights and a chain-laden minidress? She's clearly no stranger to the look…

The Underworld star pulled her honey blonde hair into a bouncy ponytail updo for the occasion. What really brings the whole look together in my opinion is her frosty makeup, featuring a smoldering silver smoky eye and a glossy bright pink lip. Frosty shimmer reminiscent of the early 2000s is gaining popularity with the TikTok set and celebrities alike. Even Hailey Bieber put her spin on the trend with sugar plum fairy makeup.

What can we say, there's no trend Kate Beckinsale can't pull off.

