Bugs bugging you? This mega-popular trap is on sale for just $26

Warmer weather is just a few short weeks away, but it comes with an unwelcome guest: bugs. In the spring and summer, it's practically impossible to keep critters—especially flying ones—out of your home.

While you could have a fly swatter nearby at all times, that's pretty labor-intensive. Plus, it doesn't always work on gnats and mosquitos. That's where an indoor bug trap comes in handy. These devices help grab bugs out of the air, without you having to do anything.

Bug-averse? Get excited, because you can buy the top-rated Katchy Indoor Insect Trap for just $26 at Amazon — just use the on-page 40 percent off coupon.

To use the trap, find a spot where you tend to attract gnats, mosquitoes, or other flying insects, like near a fruit bowl or garbage can. Plug in the Katchy, flip it on, and let it go to work. The device uses UV light to attract the bugs, a fan sucks them in, and a sticky glue board traps them for good.

The whole thing looks much better than hanging glue traps from your ceiling. You can even choose between a black or white exterior to fit your decor best.

The machine is the most effective when it runs for three days. After that, remove the glue trap and put in a new one.

People rave about how well this works. "We have two toddler girls who kept having these horrible red welts on their skin that we would find in the morning. Turns out that, like their mother, they are highly sensitive to mosquito bites," a five-star fan wrote. "Out of desperation we bought this little guy and since then, not one bite, only the great satisfaction of seeing the machine's overnight 'kills.' We hate mosquitoes and so we are very happy with this product. We now have three."

Another fan "can sleep easy now that I have it running at night," while a fellow user called the Katchy "hands-down one of the most effective ways of getting rid of flying pests I’ve ever used!"

Just a reminder: Bug season is heading our way. So if you hate having mosquitoes, gnats, and other flying insects in your house, snag a Katchy!

$26 with coupon (was $44), amazon.com

