Banish bugs with this top-rated zapper — it's only $30 with Yahoo's exclusive code

Summer is in full swing, and as you've likely noticed, it comes with unwelcome guests: bugs. Steamy nights make it practically impossible to keep critters — especially flying ones — out of your home. While you could have a fly swatter nearby at all times, that's pretty labor-intensive. Plus, it doesn't always work on gnats and mosquitoes. That's where an indoor bug trap comes in handy. These devices help grab bugs out of the air, without you having to do anything. Bug-averse? Get excited, because you can buy the top-rated Katchy Indoor Insect Trap for $30 (down from $48) when you apply Yahoo's exclusive code 25BYEBUGS.

To use the trap, find a spot where you tend to find gnats, mosquitoes or other flying insects, like near a fruit bowl or garbage can. Plug in the Katchy, flip it on and let it go to work. The device uses UV light to attract the bugs, a fan sucks them in and a sticky glue board traps them for good. The whole thing looks much better than hanging glue traps from your ceiling.

The machine is the most effective when it runs for three days. After that, remove the glue trap and put in a new one.

Tired of your party guests saying, "Waiter, there's a fly in my drink"? Here's the solution. (Photo: Amazon)

People rave about how well this works. "I bought this product for my parents since they have a mosquito and fruit fly problem and the amount of bugs this product catches is insane. It’s so impressive that I had to buy one for myself and my mom bought another one for her horse trailer," a five-star fan wrote. "Modern design, so it's not an eyesore. Bugs do not get zapped, so there’s no burn smell like other bug catchers. I would recommend everyone buy this."

Another fan called it "an awesome little machine" and added that they grow orchids "and occasionally I get a flock of fungus gnats. A week of running this machine and most are gone. It is quiet, has a manual or automatic (only in the dark) mode so it can accommodate your needs."

A fellow user called the Katchy "Amazing. I have tons of plants in my house and woke up one day to clouds of fruit flies everywhere. You couldn't eat or make food without them swarming you, they were so bad. It was right around Christmas and we had friends coming over, so I picked these up and hoped they worked as well as the reviews, and thank goodness! They do! Had a relatively pest-free holiday and there's just a few casual stragglers these days."

Just a reminder: Bug season isn't going away anytime soon. So if you hate having mosquitoes, gnats and other flying insects in your house, snag a Katchy for a steal!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

