Karlie Kloss Denies She Is Pregnant After Her Second Wedding: 'Just Love Fries'

Nope, Karlie Kloss is not pregnant.

The supermodel shut down pregnancy rumors in the comments section of a photo on Instagram featuring herself and new husband Joshua Kushner dancing at their Wyoming wedding festivities.

“Lean on me ❤️” Kloss captioned the photo, in which she and Kushner share an embrace on the rustic dance floor, both sporting cowboy hats, while Kushner is on crutches.

Several commenters on the photo asked whether or not Kloss is pregnant, and while some defended the model — “I wish people would mind their own uterus. Her reproductive status is not your business. Anyways, love you Karlie!” one fan commented — Kloss put the rumors to rest on her own.

In response to one comment, Kloss wrote, “not pregnant just love” along with the french fry emoji and the halo emoji.

Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner | Karlie Kloss/Instagram More

Karlie Kloss' Instagram | Karlie Kloss/Instagram More

RELATED: Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner Celebrate for a Second Time, Plus More Celeb Couples Who Got Hitched More Than Once

The Wyoming celebrations mark Kloss and Kushner’s “second wedding” as they first tied the knot in October of last year with a Jewish ceremony in upstate New York. A rep for Kloss previously told PEOPLE that the couple would host a larger celebration this spring.

The three-day bash included several superstar guests, including the newly-engaged couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, as well as Kloss’ close friends Derek Blasberg and Garage magazine founder Dasha Zhukova.

The couple honeymooned in South Africa in December, and in January Kloss shared footage of their October nuptials to her YouTube channel.

Joshua Kushner, Karlie Kloss | Karlie Kloss Instagram More