Karl Mayer Launches ‘Game Changer’ for Production Management

Since 1937, Karl Mayer has been making machinery to produce industrial and fashion textiles. Now the German owner of Stoll is building on that legacy with a digital-focused launch aimed at ratcheting up production efficiency for warp-knitting equipment and arming shop-floor managers with critical, timely insights.

Karl Mayer developed the Digital Production Management software through KM.ON, the business division leveraging an agile strategy to birth digital enterprise solutions. Called Digital Production Management software by KM.ON, the new offering targets shop-floor control, an area of the supply chain increasingly ripe for an innovative makeover. It merges Internet of Things, or IoT, technology along with cutting-edge analytics to crank out insight-rich reports that leaders can use to streamline their production. Karl Mayer says the software supports clients’ sustainability efforts by limiting production waste while also prioritizing profits.

The software’s three main reports focus on performance, machines and quality. The performance reports show managers data on how the factory is operating. Shift-specific data helps users understand what’s working and what’s not, and where best to put available resources.

The real-time data in the machine reports documents the output from each piece of equipment as well as how quickly they’re spitting out product. These and other insights enable operators to limit the time that machines are out of order or running at less than full capacity.

Quality matters more than ever in fashion. In the Digital Production Management software by KM.ON, quality reports document machine stops and settings, empowering users to stay one step ahead of problems that could compromise whether textiles are approved for customer delivery.

Other features in the software show what’s happening with each piece in progress and when it should be completed. In the Article Management module, users will find info on metrics around fabric output, making it easier to replicate the process without mistakes. The software also gives users the tools to efficiently schedule work orders, limiting the amount of time the machines spend idling.

