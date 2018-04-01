The Kardashian-Jenners Throw Over-the-Top Easter Party with a Lawn Full of (Money-Filled!) Eggs

Nobody throws a holiday party quite like the KarJenners — and Easter was no exception this year.

Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner were all on hand for the over-the-top celebration on Sunday, which was also attended by many of the family’s friends.

Sharing photos from the elaborate festivities on Sunday, the 20-year-old Lip Kit Mogul — and new mom — walked her fans through the tasteful decorations for the adult table and the more whimsical decorations for the “kid’s table.”

In addition to a colorful easter-egg sculpture centerpiece, the kiddie table was surrounded by pink chairs and white fluffy stools.

The children hunted for eggs on the lawn, including golden plastic ones that appeared to be stuffed with dollar bills.

