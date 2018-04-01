The Kardashian-Jenners Throw Over-the-Top Easter Party with a Lawn Full of (Money-Filled!) Eggs

Nobody throws a holiday party quite like the KarJenners — and Easter was no exception this year.
Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner were all on hand for the over-the-top celebration on Sunday, which was also attended by many of the family’s friends.
Sharing photos from the elaborate festivities on Sunday, the 20-year-old Lip Kit Mogul — and new mom — walked her fans through the tasteful decorations for the adult table and the more whimsical decorations for the “kid’s table.”
In addition to a colorful easter-egg sculpture centerpiece, the kiddie table was surrounded by pink chairs and white fluffy stools.
The children hunted for eggs on the lawn, including golden plastic ones that appeared to be stuffed with dollar bills.
Kylie also shared photos of the party’s impressive food selection, which included egg-shaped cookies, golden doughnuts, carrot-topped cupcakes, and what appeared to be rainbow Rice Krispies pops, which were adorned with a sweet lavender bow.
“Yummy,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote alongside a shot of the colorful treat.
The new mother also found some time in the party to enjoy a drink with her friends, including Jordyn Woods, and take a trip down a giant blow-up slide.
In addition to all the sweet treats, the family also provided some more substantial snacks for guests to eat.
Sharing a photo of a multi-colored sandwich, Kim revealed she was munching on some “rainbow grilled cheese sandwiches shaped like eggs.”
The mother of three also shared a few videos as her daughter North, 4½, played with the baby farm animals at the party.
Of course, not all of the impressive decorations made their way outside.
Sharing a photo of a massive pink and white floral arrangement shaped like a bunny, Kris thanked florist Jeff Leatham for the impressive display.
“When @jeffleatham sends us a 10 foot tall Easter Bunny made of flowers to celebrate Easter!!!! OMG it’s GORGEOUS!!!!! Thank you Jeff you are amazing!!! #family#HeisRisen #Godisgood #happyeaster#jeffleatham #love,” the famous momager captioned the impressive photo.
Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott also appeared to be a big fan, posing for a photo with the bunny sculpture on Kylie’s Snapchat.
While Khloé Kardashian — who’s currently pregnant with her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s first child — didn’t appear to be at the party as she prepares to give birth to her first child in Cleveland. She did share a celebratory selfie of herself with a bunny rabbit filter to Instagram, however, getting into the Easter spirit.
“Happy Easter,” she captioned the shot.