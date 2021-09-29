Kanye West releases Yeezy Gap sweatshirt for $90: 'Looks like every hoodie at Walmart'

Kanye West debuts the second piece of his Yeezy apparel line with Gap. (Photo: Getty Images)

Kanye West released the second clothing drop of his Yeezy collaboration with Gap, and to the surprise of many, it's a simple hoodie.

The rapper-turned-designer made his relationship with the retailer official in June 2020, announcing that the first pieces to come out of the 10-year Yeezy Gap deal would be introduced in the first half of 2021. One year later, in conjunction with West's 44th birthday, Gap released the $200 "Round Jacket" in the form of a pre-order, sharing that those who purchased the Yeezy piece wouldn't be seeing it until fall. On Wednesday, the line's second piece was added to Gap's website.

The Yeezy Gap hoodie hath arrived. pic.twitter.com/CKHSxCHM7X — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) September 29, 2021

Gap cleared the photos from its Instagram account in preparation for the drop to make room for six individual posts showing the hoodie in its six colors. Still, the sweatshirt was only available for purchase to those who visited gap.com/yeezy on Wednesday morning where they were met with a virtual waiting room and a survey that asked for some personal information before selecting a preferred size. Only then could people select and pay for the $90 hoodie, which GQ reports will take two to three weeks to ship.

While many celebrated the chance to get a hold of the hoodie before it quickly sold out — noting that it will likely go up in price for resale on marketplaces like Stock X — others questioned why anybody would spend $90, or $70 for kids, on a plain sweatshirt that can be purchased elsewhere.

Here's another Yeezy Gap hoodie that wasn't on the GAP site - the YOLDM grey cut 🙌



....or it might be a Gildan hoodie that only costs $14 and is the same damn thing 🙄 pic.twitter.com/aEyRXbc8wP — Eduardo C ⚡️ 🇺🇸 🇨🇴 (@eddievanheinous) September 29, 2021

Those Yeezy Gap hoodies looks like every hoodie at Walmart. — I LOVE SNEAKER (@TroyKeywon) September 29, 2021

New Yeezy Gap Hoodie is on Amazon?!! pic.twitter.com/kmIz8VLdAx — PM (@OhItsPM) September 29, 2021

$90 for a basic Yeezy Gap hoodie… Kanye really done lost his mind with this one — Flex 💫 (@A1Lex__) September 29, 2021

Of course, fans have pointed out that they're willing to pay for the Yeezy name on the tag or the elite quality that they're expecting the double-lined cotton sweatshirt to have.