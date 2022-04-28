Say hello to summer in style: Amazon's bestselling men's swim trunks start at just $19

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Right out of the blue, here we are to hip you to Amazon's bestselling swim trunks. You're welcome. (Photo: Getty Images)

Attention, guys (and the people who buy them gifts): Your search for the best bathing suit is over. The Kanu Surf Men's Barracuda Swim Trunks are Amazon bestsellers, and they start at just $19.

Just in time for all of your summer beach trips, pool parties and vacations — these swim trunks are a summer must-have. More than 64,000 reviewers have proclaimed them “comfortable,” "soft” and quite simply the “best pair of swim trunks” ever. They're designed with quick-dry technology, so you're not sitting in swamp for hours after taking a dip. The fabric is equipped with UPF 50+, which helps block damaging ultraviolet rays, and they’re soft and extra stretchy for a more comfortable all around fit.

Have we mentioned that they have pockets? They have pockets! (Photo: Amazon)

The swim trunks are available in sizes S to 5X to accommodate every dang shape and size. Plus, they're available in 45 different colors and style. We don't often make such a superlative claim, but hese trunks are truly for everyone.

Below, a few reasons why shoppers say they're the only ones you need.

Size and fit

Go from the beach to the boardwalk in style. (Photo: Amazon)

“Possibly the best pair of swim trunks I’ve ever had,” wrote one happy customer. “I have a large waist (about 50 inches) and bought the 4X size. They fit beautifully. The drawstring let me tighten to a comfortable, secure fit. I can move around (as one will do while swimming) without tightness or worry about ripping a stitch. The pockets are nice, and the two cargo pockets even better.”

Great quality

Oooh — Barracuda! (Photo: Amazon)

“So many swim trunks in the department stores are of poor quality,” wrote one satisfied customer. “These are great. I first bought these shorts a few years ago in a beach store while vacationing. I was excited to find them online after not being able to find decent swim trunks in the department stores. They are true to size and not short, which seems to be the trend recently.... So glad I made the purchase. Don't look at another pair of shorts. You should buy these.”

Comfortable

Here's the Viper Black. What's snake-like about them? No idea. (Photo: Amazon)

“Got these for my dad's bday; he LOOOVED them. Was super excited and said they're the most comfortable and ideal-in-every-way swim trunks he's ever had. He doesn't swim in them, tends to wear them during the summer for pajamas,” shared one five-star reviewer.

Bottom Line

You just know that out of frame this guy's wearing a self-satisfied smirk...and who can blame him? (Photo: Amazon)

“These shorts are absolutely perfect; they have a soft lining for prevention of the ‘crown jewels’ from chafing and they are nice and comfortable when wearing, wet or dry,” wrote one happy shopper.

