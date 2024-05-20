Kansas families can get into 220 attractions for free this summer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas families with school-age children can get into 220 attractions across the state for free this summer.

The 2024 Sunflower Summer season begins May 25 and runs through Aug. 11. Kansas Tourism says over 220 attractions in all regions of the state are participating this year, a 97% increase over last year.

“The Sunflower Summer program plays a pivotal role in making in-state travel affordable for Kansas families,” says Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland. “It offers amazing opportunities for parents to nurture their children’s love for travel and appreciation for our incredible state and everything it has to offer.”

Under the program, families with children in preschool through 12th grade can get free, one-time admission to participating attractions. Simply download the Sunflower Summer App to claim your tickets, and then present the digital tickets at attraction venues.

“Sunflower Summer serves as a family’s compass to discover the rich stories and legacies that define and shape our incredible state,” says Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe. “Our hope is that this program will inspire Kansans to embark on memorable vacations and explore the treasures of their home state.”

The program is open to families with children in public, private, and home schools. Families are encouraged to post their visits on social media using the hashtags #ToTheStarsKS and #SunflowerSummer.

If you would like more information or to see all the participating attractions, you can click here.

