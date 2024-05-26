Kansas City metro filled with events during Memorial Day weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are plenty of ways to spend Memorial Day weekend and celebrate the unofficial start of the summer season around the Kansas City metro area.

Celebration at the Station is happening Sunday. The grounds open to the public at 3 p.m., and live entertainment will begin at 5 p.m.

A carnival is open in downtown Parkville this weekend.

Many families stopped by downtown Parkville on Saturday to enjoy carnival rides, games, and food.

“So far, so good. My family and I wanted to get out and about, so we chose the carnival to have a good time and enjoy the weather,” James Adair, who was visiting the carnival, said.

The Parkville Carnival will be open on Sunday from 1 p.m. -10 p.m.

Oceans of Fun officially kicked off its summer season with a busy opening day.

“It’s summertime in Kansas City, and Oceans of Fun is open. We’re packed today,” Worlds of Fun Communications Manager Brian McGannon said. “Memorial Day weekend is, obviously, one of our busiest weekends. Kansas City’s ready for summer, and they come to Oceans of Fun to celebrate.”

McGannon said preparation starts months in advance for Memorial Day weekend and the crowds that visit Oceans of Fun on opening day.

“Thousands, maybe tens of thousands (people visited) today. It’s been a crazy weekend. Worlds of Fun is a staple during summertime in Kansas City. So, tens of thousands, and we are ready to welcome them here,” McGannon said.

Worlds of Fun will host events throughout the summer, including KidZfest, which will take place on Saturdays and Sundays from June 1 to 16.

“It’s going to be a really lively summer here at Worlds of Fun. We really wanted to focus on families this year with KidZfest in June and then KC Nights in July. It’s going to be a jam-packed summer,” McGannon explained.

Memorial Day weekend marks the start of the summer season for plenty of city pools and aquatic centers around the metro.

