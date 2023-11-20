Kane Brown, Kacey Musgraves, And Lainey Wilson To Star In Christmas At Graceland TV Special

NBC will air the first-ever live concert broadcast from Elvis Presley's home.

Elvis fans are getting an early Christmas gift: the first-ever concert to be broadcast live from his estate in an NBC Christmas special set to air on November 29.

"Christmas at Graceland" will include performances from country music icons like Lainey Wilson, Kacey Musgraves, and Kane Brown and other musicians like R&B singer John Legend and singer-songwriters Lainey Wilson and Lana Del Rey.

Christmas is a big deal at Graceland, which is decked out with twinkling lights, vintage Christmas trees, and Presley's favorite holiday decorations each year. Visitors can buy tickets to Christmas-themed concerts there around the holidays, but this is the first time long-distance viewers will get to tune in and watch, not to mention with such notable performers.

Though we don't have a set list, we're hoping to hear a few numbers from Presley's beloved Christmas albums during the special (and to catch a glimpse of that famous Jungle Room).

We do know fans will be treated to never-before-seen footage of Presley as well as a special appearance by his granddaughter, Riley Keough. The star of "Daisy Jones & the Six" is serving as one of the executive producers of the special.

The tribute to Presley and his love for Christmas will air on NBC and Peacock on November 29 at 10 p.m. Eastern Time and Pacific Time. “Christmas at Graceland” airs right after NBC's “Christmas in Rockefeller Center," which is on from 8-10.



