Kaley Cuoco Shut Down 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' in a Stunning Mini Skirt

Kaley Cuoco is working the promotional circuit for her latest project, and you best believe she brought her A-game to her latest outing.

The Big Bang Theory alum stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on January 8 to promote her upcoming Amazon Prime film Role Play, where she wore the perfect black sparkly two-piece number from the brand Self-Portrait.

The top part of Kaley's ensemble featured a long-sleeved cropped blazer and silver flower-shaped buttons down the front of it. As for the bottom portion of the outfit, the actress donned a matching mini skirt, which hit right above the thigh and featured slim pockets near the waistline. It was a modern twist on a classic two-piece suit.

Now, it wouldn't be a Kaley fashion moment without talking about the accessories. Along with wearing a pair of Manolo Blahnik black patent stiletto heels with a strap across the foot, she wore bejeweled drop earrings and layered necklaces with both her partner Tom Pelphrey and their infant daughter Matilda's names.

Naturally, seeing Kaley's latest fashion choice had fans screaming on social media. "On point!! Absolutely gorgeous look 😍🔥," one person declared in the comments of the Instagram video. "[YOU] SLAYED. ATE. DEVOURED. ❤️❤️❤️," another exclaimed. "You are stunning from head to toe 👸🏼👠👠🔥," a different follower added.

During her interview, Kaley opened up about the judgements she's been getting as a new mom, how Tom had never seen BBT and of course, her new role. In Role Play, which comes out on Amazon Prime Video on January 11, Kaley plays Emma, a mom and wife, who just so happens to also be a secret assassin for hire.

